Velazquez Family Down Payment Assistance

Hi my name is Hector, and for many years, my family and I have aspired to own a home. As a single-income family with three young children, one of whom has special needs, we have faced significant challenges over the years. After two years of diligently improving my credit and working hard, we were finally fortunate enough to qualify for a mortgage last week. However, we are still grappling with the down payment. Regrettably, we can no longer continue renting our current townhome and are now at risk of homelessness unless we can secure the home we desperately need and have been approved for. Our closing date is set for January 28, 2025, and we now require approximately $14,000 for all down payments and closing costs, which is significantly more than the originally anticipated $8,000. I was not made aware of additional fees from my lender, and I am now alarmed by the unexpected financial burden and the limited time we have to resolve this situation. I am employed at a non-profit organization, Urban Ministries of Wake County, which provides healthcare and nutritional services to residents without health insurance. While I am passionate about serving our community, my income is constrained. I am reaching out for assistance because my family needs a safe home with adequate space and land for growing food and allowing our children to play freely. I cannot manage this alone and am appealing to my community for support. Your generosity will enable my children to have their own home, bedrooms, reduce our family's monthly expenses, and help our family avoid the distress of searching for a secure place to live. We all aspire to provide for our families and reach for that American dream. With your help, you would help out a loving mom and dad do just that for theirs. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 600.00 USD
1 day ago

Tio .

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
11 days ago

Rafa Rodriguez
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Hope you can fulfill your dream

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

God provides everything we need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 13.00 USD
23 days ago

Thanks!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Be anxious for nothing but in all things let your requests be known to God with thanksgiving Phillipians 4:6

Ashleigh Krentz
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for you all!

DJ Jones
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

