Support the Veebs app

The Veebs app was born from a simple premise: People want to buy products from the stores and brands whose values align with their own personal values. People DON'T want companies pushing their ideologies on their families or children.

You download the Veebs app You set your personal Values preferences You scan product barcodes (or search) Veebs displays 1-100 Values Scores for the brand Veebs shows you in-store replacement products with better scores





Veebs is a mobile app designed to put the power of information back in your hands. Veebs goes down all the internet rabbit holes and aggregates all the data about corporate policies and activism, so you don't have to. For each of the brands and companies, Veebs assesses that data against your personal Values settings and translates it into an easy to understand Values Score.



