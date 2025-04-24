Support the Veebs app

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by VBS Corp
Support the Veebs Mission & Get In The Fight!
The Veebs app was born from a simple premise: People want to buy products from the stores and brands whose values align with their own personal values. People DON'T want companies pushing their ideologies on their families or children.
Veebs is a mobile app designed to put the power of information back in your hands. Veebs goes down all the internet rabbit holes and aggregates all the data about corporate policies and activism, so you don't have to. For each of the brands and companies, Veebs assesses that data against your personal Values settings and translates it into an easy to understand Values Score.
Veebs does not accept any money from the companies we score. Support the cause!
