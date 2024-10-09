Vaxxed III Spanish Subtitles

IMPORTANT NOTE: WE HAVE REACHED OUR GOAL. PLEASE DO NOT DO ANY FURTHER DONATIONS . I thank you for your support.

Dear Children of God,

Polly Tommey, the Vaxxed Team, and Children's Health Defense have released "Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill" for free to the general public. While "Vaxxed II: The People's Truth" showed us a bus covered with names of children injured and killed by childhood vaccines, in "Vaxxed III" a new bus shows us the names of people injured and killed by the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as all the people that were injured and killed in hospitals who followed and forced the CDC and government health official's lethal "recommended treatment" for those diagnosed with COVID-19, without proper explanation and legal authorization from the patients or their family.

Presently this documentary is only available in English, so I have volunteered, with Polly and Children's Health Defense's authorization, to raise the funds so we can add Spanish subtitles to the movie and make it available to the Spanish-speaking community worldwide. Everyone needs to see this documentary.

While I will be collecting the donations, the donation will be directly to the company that will do the English/Spanish translation and the addition of the subtitles, The Spanish Group, which has donated some of the cost of the work by giving us a discount, for a total of $1,860 dlls. (thank you, Diana Andrade). IMPORTANT: Once we hit the campaign amount, please do not donate any further, as the campaign is intended exclusively to cover the cost of the services noted above.

Thank you for being concerned about this important issue and for being so generous in helping us accomplish this important goal as soon as possible, before more people get injured or killed by these vaccines and/or the toxic orthodox treatments being forced on them.

Here is the link to watch "Vaxxed III". You will need to sign in first: https://tinyurl.com/Vaxxed-III



Dear Lord, help us accomplish this goal forthwith. Amen.

Blessings,

Pastor Ricardo Beas

www.TheNaturalLawChurch.com





