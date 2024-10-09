Campaign Image

Vaxxed III Spanish Subtitles

Goal:

 USD $1,860

Raised:

 USD $1,890

Campaign created by Pastor Ricardo Beas

Campaign funds will be received by ricardo beas

IMPORTANT NOTE: WE HAVE REACHED OUR GOAL. PLEASE DO NOT DO ANY FURTHER DONATIONS. I thank you for your support.

----------------------------

Dear Children of God, 

Polly Tommey, the Vaxxed Team, and Children's Health Defense have released "Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill" for free to the general public. While "Vaxxed II: The People's Truth" showed us a bus covered with names of children injured and killed by childhood vaccines, in "Vaxxed III" a new bus shows us the names of people injured and killed by the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as all the people that were injured and killed in hospitals who followed and forced the CDC and government health official's lethal "recommended treatment" for those diagnosed with COVID-19, without proper explanation and legal authorization from the patients or their family.

Presently this documentary is only available in English, so I have volunteered, with Polly and Children's Health Defense's authorization, to raise the funds so we can add Spanish subtitles to the movie and make it available to the Spanish-speaking community worldwide. Everyone needs to see this documentary. 

While I will be collecting the donations, the donation will be directly to the company that will do the English/Spanish translation and the addition of the subtitles, The Spanish Group, which has donated some of the cost of the work by giving us a discount, for a total of $1,860 dlls. (thank you, Diana Andrade). IMPORTANT: Once we hit the campaign amount, please do not donate any further, as the campaign is intended exclusively to cover the cost of the services noted above. 

Thank you for being concerned about this important issue and for being so generous in helping us accomplish this important goal as soon as possible, before more people get injured or killed by these vaccines and/or the toxic orthodox treatments being forced on them. 

Here is the link to watch "Vaxxed III". You will need to sign in first: https://tinyurl.com/Vaxxed-III 

Dear Lord, help us accomplish this goal forthwith. Amen.

Blessings,

Pastor Ricardo Beas

www.TheNaturalLawChurch.com
 


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you!

Laelle Martin
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for leading this important Spanish subtitle project!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Gary D
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Lily Haro
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for working to get this done. Prayers for success.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thanks for letting us know how we can help!

Pastor Ricardo Beas
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Please help to spread the truth. Blessings

