Vax Injured & Disabled Spouse needs help

My once healthy and physically active husband is now dying slowly thanks to a Pfizer "bio-weapon" injected into him in 2021. Photos attached before and after.

He is now permanently disabled and unable to work. His disability company NYL, cut him off from benefits this past May. He had to file for Bankfuptcy, and my income alone is not enough to keep us afloat, much less pay for his medical care.

Here is Dan's story:

It’s been over 3 years since Dan rolled up his sleeve to take the "safe & effective" Pfizer vaccine. 2 months later, the day after Thanksgiving, I found him unresponsive, he was rushed to the ICU, and intubated in the Trauma unit in Fort Worth, TX.

The past 3+ years have been a living nightmare. Initially doctors either: gaslit him, dismissed him, thought he needed to see a psychiatrist, or flat-out refused to see him in the first place. He was even put into a Psych floor after coming out of the ICU as the doctors said his injuries couldn't have come from the vax he must have been trying to kill himself. Unbelievable trauma from that entire experience, and unfortunately to this day.

It’s been a series of disappointments to say the least. His body has been failing him, more each day. Somedays he can’t even get out of bed at all. Other days he’s up for 1-2 hours, can barely sit in a chair and has a difficult time holding things to eat and drink, but does his very best. Intense vomiting multiple times per week and has extreme pain where he’s moaning or sleeping most of the day.

The pain is beyond what most can imagine. The dysfunction is horrific at best. I’ve been living in fight/flight mode while husband has been fighting for his very life.

His body is failing and we have been screaming this at doctors for so long now, most of who have not believed us (up until recently).

Many people, including some close to us, questioned every diagnosis Dan received and questioned how he could be that sick from a vac*** if they or their families didn’t get sick from it. Others told me in private of people they know who died or are permanently disabled from it.

The good news: He finally has doctors (in the past year) who do not gaslight, they dig deeper with tests that most doctors don’t yet do (or maybe they don’t know about these tests yet). They are on the cutting edge. They are knowledgeable of studies and the latest data/research around what was in this what we now know was a "bio-weapon".

His diagnoses are severe and terrifying :

Multi-System Degeneration of the Autonomic Nervous System (G90.3)

Dysautonomia (G90.1)

Amyloid- Fibrinogen Microclots (Widespread & Severe: 4/4 rating)

Vomiting, Unspecified (R11.10)

Ataxic Gait (R26.0)

Other specified abnormal findings of blood chemistry (R79.89)

Neuropathic pain (M79.2)

Tremor (R25.1)

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (Q79.60)

Stiffness in Joint (M25.60)

Adverse effect of COVID-19 vaccine (T50.B95A)

His body is failing him, each day he gets progressively worse, and we are extremely concerned that his time is limited.

The spike proteins in his body are replicating and are changing his DNA, attacking other cells. In simple terms, his body is attacking itself.

He had a Alpha-synuclein (α-syn) test that came back abnormal in his neck, shoulder area (close to where he received the shot) but not in his knee - having this protein can lead to Parkinsons and Lewy-Body Dementia).

His body has been jerking uncontrollably (about every 10 seconds or so) for the past few months. He had a brain MRI recently and a few things were found:

1. Increased T2 and FLAIR signal intensity in the subcortical white matter of both frontal lobes. Differential includes early smalll vessel ischemic disease.

2. 1.6 mm vascular enhancement within the left internal auditory canal

- In lamens terms it's a tumor and small vessels not getting enough oxygen in his frontal lobe. This is terrifying.

- The Ischemic disease could mean he has Parkinson's or Lewy Body Dementia. Waiting to see the Neurologist to get the next steps and what can be done (if anything).

I am personally worried about Lewy Body Dementia. Last week he woke up and didn't know where he was (he was at home in his own bed).

His blood pressure gets dangerously high (even on medication), then drops dangerously low. He has blacked out and fallen 3 times in the past few days (this is a new symptom).

When laying in the bed his body tempature is either freezing cold or so hot that he sweats through the sheets.

His autonomic nervous system is failing - this affects his heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, and digestion.

There are several treatments recommended by his doctors including an infusion that can cost up to $80K, and other treatments, medications, and supplements. Some are outrageously expensive and most not covered by insurance. With my income alone, we don't have the funds to get any extra treatments.

His lot number from Pfizer was the 16th worst in the US (out of thousands of batches according to the data, many died from this batch and thousands injured).

My goal is to first get my husband the help he needs, and second be open to speaking our truth.

We have recently begun sharing Dan's story on X.

His X Handle is: @DanVanAckeren1 and mine is: @AckerenBrenda

Dan and I both agree that nothing happens by accident and there is a bigger purpose behind everything. I can say that my husband is the strongest human I've met. The physical and mental ability to survive these symptoms and keep hope in his heart that there will be relief at some point, inspires me to keep fighting for him every second of every day. I hope and pray, that we can start to heal his body. We are all in uncharted territory, fighting a new enemy. Praying we can win.

We have started to speak out against the crimes of humanity placed upon all of us who were unsuspecting and have done multiple podcasts so far, It feels good to speak our truth. I'm hoping Dan lives long enough to see that we can make a difference and help others in the process.

Thank you everyone for taking time to read this/praying and/or donating.

Brenda
















