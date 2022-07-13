Van for orphanage

I am Robert S. Totman of Bethesda Global Ministries (BGM, a 501c3) & I am raising funds for a used van for the orphans in an orphanage we have visited and supported for more than 10 years, in Nairobi, Kenya.





Pastor David (& his wife, children and several helpers) in Nairobi have been so wonderful to rescue children who have been abandoned to die (some, tied-down), street children whose parents were taken by drugs or AIDS and even children (12, 13 years old) who are being forced into arranged marriages. They raise all of the children in reverence to Jesus Christ, providing them food, shelter and private school through university level ... and we've been watching them do an awesome job, glorifying God.





The van is available for pick-up, as soon as the funds arrive. I have several photos to share but this is my first GiveSendGo campaign so I don't know if I can share more than one. I'll start with a photo of *some* of the children in the orphanage and post one of the van too, if it's possible.





Pastor David said, "We kindly request for prayers for provisions and the project to purchase a van for easy travel to church with children. Thank you for being part of us in praying for the van project. We continue in prayers, My wife and I have contributed towards the project $2000 and now the difference is $13,000 to be to own the van. It is our humble request to help us to fund raise through (go fund me) we will continue praying for the divine favor andconnection toward Van project. We believe in miracles by faith we will achieve our goal in Jesus name." (more: https://sointlkenya.org/index.htm )





100% of donations via GiveSendGo (or BGM, https://paypal.me/giveBethesda) will be forwarded to Pastor David for the van and care of the orphans (the goal is set to $15,000 to help cover fees & costs associated with the purchase).





James,1:27, "A religion that is pure and stainless according to God the Father is this: to take care of orphans and widows who are suffering, and to keep oneself unstained by the world." (ISV)