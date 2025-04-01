Van Mitchell Ministries New Recording Project

My name is Van Mitchell, Jr. I’m a preacher’s kid…grew up in the ministry…ministry is all I know. Gospel music and preaching is my passion. Presently, I serve as a singing evangelist (ministering in over 50 church services over the past year) and I teach middle school English, Bible, choir, and drama.





I attended Christian schools throughout elementary and high school. I’m thankful to have graduated from Southeastern Free Will Bible College with a Bachelor’s degree in Music Ed.





God has been so good to bless my songwriting efforts. I’ve written and/or co-written songs that have been recorded by The Inspirations, The Dixie Melody Boys, The Taylors, Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call, Keepers of the Faith, Royal City Quartet, Curtis Hyler and Jubilation, and Men of Faith. The song “I’ve Never Known a Day” (recorded by The Inspirations) rose to #7 in the country in the Singing News top 80…then it received the BMI award in Nashville, TN for being one of the most played songs on Christian radio in 2011.





Two years ago, I asked our faith partners to come alongside our ministry to prayerfully and financially support our very first solo recording project titled, “Now I Know.” That CD has been placed in over 1,000 hands now…PLUS many have listened to it on YouTube, Spotify, and our ministry’s website. It’s accessible to everyone FREE of charge to download. The responses to those 10 original songs have been so encouraging and confirming. Lives are being touched. God is in this work.





Now…I’m undertaking a new endeavor to strengthen my ministry of music. I have partnered with Serenade Studios in Bladenboro, NC again to make a five song project of original songs with some of the greatest studio musicians and back-up singers in Gospel music today. Joey Gore, a phenomenal pianist and arranger, will take five of the songs I’ve written and compile them into our SECOND professionally recorded solo project. The phenomenal talents of David Johnson, Joey Gore, and the father/son team Roger Fortner and Eli Fortner (formerly of the family group, “The McKameys”) will provide the instrumental tracking to these five original songs God has given me to write.





In order to lighten the burden of this financial undertaking, I’m asking for some "faith partners" to come alongside of me and help me invest in this ministerial effort.





If you’ve ever been blessed by my songs or by Gospel music in general, would you consider coming aboard? If I could get 20 of my friends to donate $100, 20 of my friends to donate $50, 20 of my friends to donate $25 a piece…the project would be completely paid for before I even stepped inside the studio.





Those who donate $25 or more will receive a “thank you” of one of the first CD’s mailed directly to you (shipping included) as soon as duplication is completed. AND those who donate $100 or more will receive the same as the $25 donor PLUS they will have their name, business, organization, “in memory of”, or “in honor of” listed in the CD cover under “Van Mitchell Ministries Faith Partners” (unless they make a special request that it not be listed).





The timeline for the completion of the entire project is between the end of the summer and Christmas. The sooner all the funds are available, the sooner the project will be finished.





God has laid it on my heart to do this. He will provide. The length of time it’s going to take to complete will be greatly expedited with your generous donation.





God bless you!!!

Here’s a link to my website where you can FREELY download our first solo project:

www.vanmitchell.com