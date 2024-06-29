Campaign Image

Sending Val to Taylor University

Goal:

 USD $8,746

Raised:

 USD $6,010

Campaign created by Jennifer Miller

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Miller

Valeriia Vinokurova came to us as an International Exchange Student last fall and within days we fell in love with her! We officially adopted Val in March and have been walking alongside her as she builds her life here in America!

She just graduated from Liberty Christian High School this Spring with Academic Honors. She received straight A’s, was in the National Honor Society, and is actively involved in our church’s Youth Ministry.

Val was accepted to Taylor University in November and has earned over $35,000 in scholarships through her excellent grades, leadership, and extra-curricular activities! 

One of the challenges of immigration is that it is a long process. While she has completed each step of her immigration properly, finances for college have become a large hurdle.

We cannot take out a student loan with her current immigration status. Therefore we have this small gap of funds that we need to raise for her to be able to go to Taylor this fall! 

Val plans to major in Global Studies - International Relations and minor in Worship Arts. She has such a heart for helping people who want to have a better life! She is a hard worker and is so grateful for all the opportunities America has presented her already!

Val’s faith has challenged Ryan and I to pray about even the ‘small’ things and to watch God come through with the perfect answer!

As her parents here, we want to help her achieve everything her heart desires! Please help us send our baby girl off to college with confidence knowing that God has amazing plans for her life!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 2700.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May God Bless You!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
4 months ago

Max
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I wish your dreams to come true.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Cheryl Horning
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Lera, We are so proud of you! And we wish you the best! Love from The Horning Family

Myles and Lydia Moser
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Prayers for your journey to Taylor!

The Clark family
$ 300.00 USD
6 months ago

God bless your college adventures, hope this helps Будьте здоровы Bud'te zdorovy

Cindy Neal
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Prayers for a blessed & wonderful year at TU

Ellen Peirson
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Good luck

Linda erny
$ 150.00 USD
6 months ago

go val!!

Seth and Samantha Jerrils
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Good luck in college and you will always be in our prayers!

Robin Skjerseth
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Tina Wiffen
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Madi Turpin
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

I went to TU and had an amazing experience!! Wishing the best for you!

Tawnya Ashley
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying Gods blessings upon this powerful young lady

VAL at TU lets goooo
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Eph.3:20

Thomas
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

April longmire
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

