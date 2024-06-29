Sending Val to Taylor University

Valeriia Vinokurova came to us as an International Exchange Student last fall and within days we fell in love with her! We officially adopted Val in March and have been walking alongside her as she builds her life here in America!

She just graduated from Liberty Christian High School this Spring with Academic Honors. She received straight A’s, was in the National Honor Society, and is actively involved in our church’s Youth Ministry.

Val was accepted to Taylor University in November and has earned over $35,000 in scholarships through her excellent grades, leadership, and extra-curricular activities!

One of the challenges of immigration is that it is a long process. While she has completed each step of her immigration properly, finances for college have become a large hurdle.

We cannot take out a student loan with her current immigration status. Therefore we have this small gap of funds that we need to raise for her to be able to go to Taylor this fall!



Val plans to major in Global Studies - International Relations and minor in Worship Arts. She has such a heart for helping people who want to have a better life! She is a hard worker and is so grateful for all the opportunities America has presented her already!

Val’s faith has challenged Ryan and I to pray about even the ‘small’ things and to watch God come through with the perfect answer!

As her parents here, we want to help her achieve everything her heart desires! Please help us send our baby girl off to college with confidence knowing that God has amazing plans for her life!

