Funding truth

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $901

Campaign created by Todd Beaton

Campaign funds will be received by Todd Beaton

Funding truth

Vicious Alien Klown is a multi video platform channel with a political bent to challenge far Left nonsense. Our goal is merely to inform with a comedic flair.

Recent Donations
Show:
Randy
$ 26.00 USD
10 months ago

Patricia
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless. Never Give up!

Patricia
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Creative talent. Thank you!

Brad Hodge
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Yo

Patricia
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

The best is yet to come. Save the children.

Blake Norman
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

OpenTheMouth
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

Keep up the creative originality. Not much of it there these days.

Bill G Kelowna BC
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Sharing fluids can be very dangerous, particularly over the past couple of years. In your case though Todd, if I may, sharing your creative juices is always such a positive experience. Thanks and stay well 'til next time. Merry Christmas and enjoy the holiday season.

Bill G Kelowna BC
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Truly a wonderful experience including the timely boost to my faith in a time of patient frustration. You make a difference VAK. Be well friend

Village Idiot
$ 75.00 USD
2 years ago

Your efforts and talent are so valuable VAK and I wish I could do more and on a more consistent basis. I'm doing my best to make a positive difference in as many lives as I can and wish everyone else in this world would do the same. I feel monumental change in the air. WWG1WGA

CONservative DEMocrat
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

It feels good and right to tip you. Great job-always. Hope to go monthly donation soon. Thank you for all your hard work. P. S. Great editing (Avid?)

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Bill Gliege
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Great work always VAK, hang in there. Seems like things are coming to a head.

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Patricia
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Great work. Thank you.

Patricia
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Save the children.

Village Idiot
$ 75.00 USD
2 years ago

Lots of heat, lightning strikes and new fires starting up here in Kelowna, BC, Canada VAK but can't peel my attention away from all of the fireworks and Hail Mary's being launched by the dark side. They're left to the obvious and reckless that's got them out in plain view. Great job, stay well. Bill G

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Ty Todd, love the clown

Village Idiot
$ 75.00 USD
2 years ago

Even us Idiots in our Village of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada get hot in temps between 100 & 110 and I understand it's pretty warm down in your neck of the woods as well. Lucky you're such a cool guy VAK. Stay well 'til next time and don't let those creative juices dry up in the heat. Bill

Village Idiot
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Great work again, keep those juices flowing in these easily depressing times. We're so close now that, actually, I'm excited as the Best is Yet to Come. WOOHOO

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo