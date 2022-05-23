Funding truth

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $901
Campaign funds will be received by Todd Beaton
Vicious Alien Klown is a multi video platform channel with a political bent to challenge far Left nonsense. Our goal is merely to inform with a comedic flair.
God Bless. Never Give up!
Creative talent. Thank you!
Yo
The best is yet to come. Save the children.
Keep up the creative originality. Not much of it there these days.
Sharing fluids can be very dangerous, particularly over the past couple of years. In your case though Todd, if I may, sharing your creative juices is always such a positive experience. Thanks and stay well 'til next time. Merry Christmas and enjoy the holiday season.
Truly a wonderful experience including the timely boost to my faith in a time of patient frustration. You make a difference VAK. Be well friend
Your efforts and talent are so valuable VAK and I wish I could do more and on a more consistent basis. I'm doing my best to make a positive difference in as many lives as I can and wish everyone else in this world would do the same. I feel monumental change in the air. WWG1WGA
It feels good and right to tip you. Great job-always. Hope to go monthly donation soon. Thank you for all your hard work. P. S. Great editing (Avid?)
NULL
Great work always VAK, hang in there. Seems like things are coming to a head.
NULL
Great work. Thank you.
Save the children.
Lots of heat, lightning strikes and new fires starting up here in Kelowna, BC, Canada VAK but can't peel my attention away from all of the fireworks and Hail Mary's being launched by the dark side. They're left to the obvious and reckless that's got them out in plain view. Great job, stay well. Bill G
Ty Todd, love the clown
Even us Idiots in our Village of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada get hot in temps between 100 & 110 and I understand it's pretty warm down in your neck of the woods as well. Lucky you're such a cool guy VAK. Stay well 'til next time and don't let those creative juices dry up in the heat. Bill
Great work again, keep those juices flowing in these easily depressing times. We're so close now that, actually, I'm excited as the Best is Yet to Come. WOOHOO
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.