The Vafakos Family in Asia

Since we arrived in the Philippines in March, we have worked tirelessly to expand the Kingdom of God.

Chloe has been doing a fantastic job leading the children's ministry at our church. We have nearly outgrown our ministry space and will be moving the older kids to a big tent outside the church building.

We have been helping with an established outreach in an impoverished neighborhood and have seen it grow from around 20 kids to over 70 in about a month's time.

We have assisted in planting a church and have been involved in many outreaches and we can see the growth.

Recently, too, we were able to provide 154 Bibles to local outreaches and church plants.

While our family's personal expenses are covered by our online jewelry and notebook sales, there is not much leftover in the end for ministry expenses. On our part, we are working hard to increase sales. In the meantime, we would much appreciate an increased ministry budget, which will help us to reach more people in Baguio, Benguet, and beyond.

This will go towards:

- Supplies, gifts, prizes for the children's ministry and outreaches,

- Equipment, such as speakers, and microphones for the outreaches. We need this since the ministry has grown beyond our ability to shout!

- Trips to provincial village churches and to visit key ministry leaders in other parts of the Philippines.

- Outreach expenses, etc.