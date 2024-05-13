Injured by Covid vaccine

Raised:
USD $900
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Yoha
A regular person until I was forced to take the vaccine. My regular life ended that day. I lost my home, job, wife, business, friends, and even my daughter who luckily now lives with my mother because I cannot care for her. I am blessed to say that God has decided to heal me, however he has his own timetable. Very slowly I am recovering.
Keep up the good fight!
God bless you my brother in Christ. Thank you for sharing light on the danger of vaccines. Thank you for being bold in your faith, you are doing the Lords work. We are praying for you to make a full recovery.
Michael, I am so sorry this happened to you. Please keep up the good work! You are an inspiration to us all! Praying for you and your beautiful daughter and that you are able to make a full recovery. God bless you and your family!
A former Californian who’s new to OH feeling blessed to come across your story. The fight is not over.
Thank you for your proponent testimony for Ohio’s HB319, the Conscientious Right to Refuse Act. Your selfless act will be a blessing for many.
God Bless you and heal you from this tragedy. As a former health care worker, it pains me to see this happening in our world. I see God is healing you slowly. I believe you will fully heal in all the ways you need healing for.
Keep fighting. God bless.
