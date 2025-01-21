VOA Ministry 2025

Thank you for taking the time out of your day to engage with this campaign!

We've been ministering in Africa over the past 15 years, and we are excited to be launching a new initiative this year.

This year we will be hosting our first evangelism event in Barberton South Africa

This is something we have been working towards over the past 5 years, as we've trained leaders from across this community in Evangelism and Discipleship. This event is going to be our first of many in Southern Africa

In order to make this plan a reality we need to purchase a meeting tent, a sound system, chairs and a trailer to haul it all.

In total we're trying to raise an extra $30,000 this year to cover the following

$10,200 ($850 per month x 12) - Towards Bryan & Meghan's personal living expenses.

$2,500 - 3/4 Ton trailer for evangelism outreaches

$7,000 - 500 seater tent

$2,800 - Full sound system setup

$1,000 - Chairs

$7,500 - Outreach Expenses throughout the year.

As we've done in previous years we'll continue to update this throughout the year as funding comes in from one time donations and events like our Annual Golf Day.

Thank you so much for your continued support of Visions of Africa Ministry.

God Bless,





-Bryan & Meghan Hill