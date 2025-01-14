INAUGERATION BALL

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,322
I am fundraising to help cover the expenses of my team to attend this once in a lifetime event, the Liberty Ball just after the Inauguration where I will be painting live, "Prayers For Our President," to the song, "The Blessing," by Kari Jobe.
Any help from you today will allow me to bring my manager, my assistant and my videographer, covering their expenses and ensuring that the event is captured for all of you to see. It will also help to cover the expenses of shipping gear and the canvas to the location in D.C.
God is going to do something very special through this relationship. This will give me the opportunity to open the doors for every christian in the ball to pray over our President and his family. It also allows me to usher in the presence of God, which no one will be able to deny. This is a huge part of what I have been working towards for over 8 years, and a vision the Lord gave me long before I ever met President Trump in person. God is faithful and opens all of the doors when we remain diligent and steadfast according to His Word.
As many of you know, my Instagram account has been censored heavily over the last year, nearly taking me out of business and with an estimated 2 million in losses for 2024. President Trump restored my permanently suppressed Instagram account at the very end of the year. As anything, it takes time to rebuild and to recover from the losses. Your donations really matter, and are very needed to make all of this go smoothly as I take over a week off to solely focus on preparations for this event.
As a personal thank you to everyone partnering with me in this event, I will be doing two giveaways of two of my original practice paintings as I prepare for this historic event. Every donation between $100 and $999 will be entered to win a 16"x20" acrylic practice painting, every donation over $1,000 will be entered to win a 30"x40" acrylic practice painting. The drawing will take place on January 26th, after the Inauguration. I want to thank you all for your support and prayers to help me to get to this event that will mark one of the most historic events in our Nation's History. May God bless you all, and may God bless our great President!
Giveaway Details:
*I will cover shipping costs within the United States
*You can submit multiple donations for multiple entries
*The fundraiser will be closed on January 25th, and the winner of the drawings announced January 26th
*Anonymous donors will not be submitted in drawing. If you would like to be apart of the giveaway please include your full name at the time of donating.
*Winner will be contacted through GiveSendGo email account.
So awesome for you to both just be there and to minister to President Trump! Much blessings!
What a wonderful opportunity for you and a dream come true. May God continue to bless you, your team, our President Donald J. Trump, his family, and his staff. God is so good!
God Bless You & Your Ministry! Your Artwork is Beautiful & Inspiring! 🇺🇸
Sending blessings and prayers for this event.
God Bless 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
God bless you. God bless President Trump God Bless America
You’re all such beautiful people! And wonderful artist! God has blessed you!
I am in awe of the gifts and wisdom God has imparted to you! I am celebrating with you and so happy for you!!! 🥹
God bless you!
Blessings!
Shine the Light of Christ Vanessa!
Vanessa you are an inspiration! Keep spreading his Light! I pray that your path be clear and your eyes and ears be keen and sharp for the devils' snares and wicked devices. That your amour protect you and the Kings Army surround you as you go forth into battle. Be swift and sure with your words so that they can cut any demon down so that they may know your name! I pray this in HIS MIGHTY Name AMEN
God bless vanessa go show off jesus to the swamp be careful
Blessings to you Vanessa. Praying for you a safe trip.
Serving My HEAVENLY FATHER By Giving Unto HIS Children In Thier Specific Needs, Is Bringing Joy at a Capacity of Unimaginable Peace.
Wow!! What an honor, you are Blessed with incredible talent. I pray many more Blessings over you, your business and purpose in Gods Glorious plan for our Nation and this World. You are such an inspiration, may your journey to the inauguration of Donald Trump be filled with joy and peace.
Pray God’s blessings to you and your team…and to President Trump and his team.
God bless
