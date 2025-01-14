INAUGERATION BALL

I am fundraising to help cover the expenses of my team to attend this once in a lifetime event, the Liberty Ball just after the Inauguration where I will be painting live, "Prayers For Our President," to the song, "The Blessing," by Kari Jobe.

Any help from you today will allow me to bring my manager, my assistant and my videographer, covering their expenses and ensuring that the event is captured for all of you to see. It will also help to cover the expenses of shipping gear and the canvas to the location in D.C.

God is going to do something very special through this relationship. This will give me the opportunity to open the doors for every christian in the ball to pray over our President and his family. It also allows me to usher in the presence of God, which no one will be able to deny. This is a huge part of what I have been working towards for over 8 years, and a vision the Lord gave me long before I ever met President Trump in person. God is faithful and opens all of the doors when we remain diligent and steadfast according to His Word.



As many of you know, my Instagram account has been censored heavily over the last year, nearly taking me out of business and with an estimated 2 million in losses for 2024. President Trump restored my permanently suppressed Instagram account at the very end of the year. As anything, it takes time to rebuild and to recover from the losses. Your donations really matter, and are very needed to make all of this go smoothly as I take over a week off to solely focus on preparations for this event.

As a personal thank you to everyone partnering with me in this event, I will be doing two giveaways of two of my original practice paintings as I prepare for this historic event. Every donation between $100 and $999 will be entered to win a 16"x20" acrylic practice painting, every donation over $1,000 will be entered to win a 30"x40" acrylic practice painting. The drawing will take place on January 26th, after the Inauguration. I want to thank you all for your support and prayers to help me to get to this event that will mark one of the most historic events in our Nation's History. May God bless you all, and may God bless our great President!





Giveaway Details:

*I will cover shipping costs within the United States

*You can submit multiple donations for multiple entries

*The fundraiser will be closed on January 25th, and the winner of the drawings announced January 26th

*Anonymous donors will not be submitted in drawing. If you would like to be apart of the giveaway please include your full name at the time of donating.

*Winner will be contacted through GiveSendGo email account.