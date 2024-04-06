help with recovering from our mould damaged home

🌼Hi my name is Sally. After 6years homeless I gave birth to my daughter Scarlett and moved into our home together, little did I know that there was a very bad mould issue that had been hidden cosmetically but for five years from moving in, it began to reek havoc in our lives. We’ve both suffered barely being able to enjoy living in our home because of never ending lung and sinus issues, month after month becoming sick constantly. Sadly I developed severe asthma I never had before. All the while pleading with housing nsw for an entire five years to investigate the issues, to find the source of an enormous water leak in our home. I was not in a financial position to be able to move out and during those years we have been trying to make our home a home. I’ve lived embarrassed whilst spending and spending and throwing out so many belongings. Spending a fortune purchasing and constantly running a dehumidifier. At last, I have finally got them to stop neglecting their responsibilities and beginning to proactively take action moving forward, in commencing much needed repairs on my entire unit. We are soon to be housed in temporary accomodation. Whilst this takes place. I am needing to fund space bags and packing supplies like boxes and tape and all the extra expenses I will incur over our month long temporary accomodation stay whilst they repair our home. I’ve requested storage funded by them and a reduced rent but knowing housing it’s unlikely and Il have to fund all this until I take them to court for reimbursement and for damages. Which as a single parent is difficult to gather the extra funds prior to doing this. I don’t feel comfortable leaving my belongings alone for weeks while we’re not there. In a high theft area living in the inner city. I just don’t have the extra funds I know I’m going to need. Over the coming six weeks from the packing boxes etc storage, occasional take away foods and other costs. Id appreciate any help offered. I’m going to have to discard and dispose of quite a lot of furniture also as it’s too mould damaged so anything left over I will use to create a healthy space for my daughter and I upon moving back in.

In my daughters life, from birth until now she’s never had her own bedroom, as the other rooms made her so sick because of the mouldy damp carpets, I chose to have her in my bed since birth. We are excited to finally have our own spaces.

Little Scarlett is so excited to start her next chapter of her life when we return, in her own big girls room. And I believe she deserves that to say the least.

Thank-you in advance if u can help my fundraising. I appreciate anything you can afford. And I ask that you please keep us in your prayers- moving on forward on into the future hopefully with our lives free from sickness and protected by gods light and surrounded by his love. Thanks so much for supporting out cause. God bless all💓🌼





