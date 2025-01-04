Campaign Image

Supporting the Uribe Family

 $4,325

Hello friends.  As many of you may know, in mid November Larry suffered stroke like systems and was taken to the emergency room.  Imaging studies showed he had a tumor in his brain. Larry underwent surgery and is working on recovery and rehabilitation.   Once he completes rehab, the doctors will be recommending the next  treatment steps.    

Many people have asked how to help the Uribe family. To quote Geri, “Prayer is the most important!”  However, we have asked, and they have given permission to set up a GiveSendGo account on their behalf. In addition to our love and prayers, we can help to relieve the pressure of all the expenses associated with medical emergencies, and Larry's ongoing recovery.  As you know, the Uribe’s have gracefully carried a heavy cross in the past, and are trusting the Lord with all their hearts.    We will update information on Larry’s progress along the way, and ask you to please share the link with friends and community.   Thank you and God bless you.   Jesus we trust in YOU! 


Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Love to all of you, former neighbors, dear friends forever.

Karen Torres
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying for Larry’s complete recovery!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Linda White
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing the Uribe family God's richest blessings this Christmas season and always.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Our prayers and thoughts are with all the Uribes! May God bless and protect them!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

We’ve been praying for Tonio and your family throughout the years— and will continue to!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Kevin Kohlhaas
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Cisca, your dad, mom, you, and your whole family are in our prayers here at SBS.

Ken and Eileen Hall
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our prayers continue for the Uribe family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you all so much. Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Please be assured of our family's prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

love and prayers! God bless the Uribe's!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Seton School community is praying for you. Your family is an important part of our 50 year history.

Therese and Janryk
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and Prayers

Jeff Kathy Williams
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you in our daily prayers.

Carollas
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

More prayers please

January 4th, 2025

Cisca sent this update on Thursday:  My dad had a relapse this past week or so. It appears the tumor is coming back. He has just started whole brain radiation today. Please continue to keep him in your prayers the coming weeks.

Update #3

December 31st, 2024

Geri is asking for some extra prayers as Larry is in the hospital with more symptoms.  Thanks ...

Update #2. Good news!

December 19th, 2024

December 18, 2024 .... Geri reports that Larry has been improving this past week including walking better and also improved hand movements.   Thank YOU Lord for answering our prayers!   And thank you for your continued prayers for Larry's healing. 

December 7, 2024

December 9th, 2024

Geri thanks everyone for the prayers and support.  Larry will continue to  heal at home while waiting to meet with the surgeon later this month.   Geri is seeing small improvements each day, for which we are grateful!   Thank You Lord!  Thank you everyone! 

Prayer Requests

  • Please pray as Larry is back in the ER! We will update later. Thank you.

