Supporting the Uribe Family

Many people have asked how to help the Uribe family. To quote Geri, “Prayer is the most important!” However, we have asked, and they have given permission to set up a GiveSendGo account on their behalf. In addition to our love and prayers, we can help to relieve the pressure of all the expenses associated with medical emergencies, and Larry's ongoing recovery. As you know, the Uribe’s have gracefully carried a heavy cross in the past, and are trusting the Lord with all their hearts. We will update information on Larry’s progress along the way, and ask you to please share the link with friends and community. Thank you and God bless you. Jesus we trust in YOU!



