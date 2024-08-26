Campaign Image

Unity Tour and Freedom In Action

Raised:

 USD $20,304

Campaign created by Lewis Herms

Campaign funds will be received by Lewis Herms

Unity Tour and Freedom In Action

The Unity Tour and Freedom In Action plan were developed to Unite everyone under four pillars with the basic goal of eliminating New World Control, Illegal Immigration, Trafficking (All of it) and Election Manipulation.

We are traveling to 50 cities in one month (All EVENTS are FREE) to bring music, prayer, information, amazing speakers and tool through Freedom In Action that you can use to take your communities back in to the control of We The People.

This is an extraordinarily expensive but essential venture. We ask for and appreciate your help.

Thank you and may God Be With Us.

Recent Donations
Show:
Lisa N
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless the people of east Tenn and western N Carolina .

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

So glad to be of help with cash donation from UK

mary ash
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Aid to victims of weather warfare.

Hurricane relief
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Blessings and prayers to all of you on the front lines.

Shelley Riley
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

May God be with you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless Lewis Herms and family for all that you do.

Rosina Leung
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

May God watch over you all🙏

Kathleen Roberts
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Vickey
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Hurricane donation

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

For Helena relief

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

For unity tour. Keep up the good work!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
3 months ago

For hurricane helene victims!! Thank you for helping them!!

MaryQ
$ 47.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you unity tour and SBG!!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Try to get help to those hurricane victims ignored by FEMA in NC.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

this money is to be used for the hurricane victims only

Donna Macchio
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Mary
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Helene support

Heidi M
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Helene Relief

Judi G
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

For Helene

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo