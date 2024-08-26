The Unity Tour and Freedom In Action plan were developed to Unite everyone under four pillars with the basic goal of eliminating New World Control, Illegal Immigration, Trafficking (All of it) and Election Manipulation.

We are traveling to 50 cities in one month (All EVENTS are FREE) to bring music, prayer, information, amazing speakers and tool through Freedom In Action that you can use to take your communities back in to the control of We The People.

This is an extraordinarily expensive but essential venture. We ask for and appreciate your help.

Thank you and may God Be With Us.



