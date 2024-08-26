Raised:
USD $20,304
Campaign funds will be received by Lewis Herms
The Unity Tour and Freedom In Action plan were developed to Unite everyone under four pillars with the basic goal of eliminating New World Control, Illegal Immigration, Trafficking (All of it) and Election Manipulation.
We are traveling to 50 cities in one month (All EVENTS are FREE) to bring music, prayer, information, amazing speakers and tool through Freedom In Action that you can use to take your communities back in to the control of We The People.
This is an extraordinarily expensive but essential venture. We ask for and appreciate your help.
Thank you and may God Be With Us.
God bless the people of east Tenn and western N Carolina .
So glad to be of help with cash donation from UK
Aid to victims of weather warfare.
Blessings and prayers to all of you on the front lines.
May God be with you all.
God Bless Lewis Herms and family for all that you do.
May God watch over you all🙏
Hurricane donation
For Helena relief
For unity tour. Keep up the good work!!
For hurricane helene victims!! Thank you for helping them!!
Thank you unity tour and SBG!!!!!
Try to get help to those hurricane victims ignored by FEMA in NC.
this money is to be used for the hurricane victims only
Helene support
Helene Relief
For Helene
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.