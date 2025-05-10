Unity Lodge Masonic Relief Fund

Monthly Goal:
USD $250
Total Raised:
USD $150
Raised this month:
USD $150
Brothers, as it is our duty to provide mutual assistance to all worthy and well qualified Masons, we are setting up a fund to assist our Brothers in their time of need. And while our goals are modest, we hope you will consider giving generously for you never know when you will need a helping hand.
For the good of our order and the Relief of our troubles.
