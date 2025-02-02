Unite to Help Dessie Fight Cancer

My name is Dessie Winchester. A wife to Jim, and a stay at home mom of four, Julie(15), Jimmy(13), Evie(8), and Jaxon(7). They are the light of my life and the reason I fight! This is my current journey:

On June 12, 2024 I couldn't sleep due to severe stomach pains. I drove myself into the emergency room, and while I was there, they ran several blood tests, x-rays, and a CT scan. The doctor came into my room about an hour later and I knew he had bad news, I could tell by the serious look on his face. He told me he saw several masses in my colon and liver. It wasn't good. He said it's cancer. I knew right away it was not a good sign that he just came right out and said cancer. Don't they usually wait for a biopsy, or an oncologist to confirm? Needless to say, I was in shock. All I could say was, "OK, thank you". I held it together pretty well until I called my husband Jim, and told him what the doctor had said. He was working out of state at the time, so he caught the first flight he could back home to support me, and help tell the kids what was going on.

I saw an oncologist two days later, and he explained to me that I had stage 4 colon cancer. The cancer had spread to my liver (there are dozens of spots, so inoperable as of now), and to my stomach lining. He said that the best case scenario was that I could go into remission,(very unlikely however) but he said I'd never be considered cured and this would be a lifelong battle with cancer. Not the news I wanted to hear. Over the next two months I had a colonoscopy, which revealed I had an apple core size tumor in my transverse colon. I had a chemo port placed in my chest to make it easier to receive chemo. Then I had to have emergency surgery, because my tumor had created a blockage in my colon. The surgery resulted in a temporary ileostomy which has been really hard for me to deal with. I lost about 35 lbs during this time and was severely malnourished, anemic, and my muscles deteriorated very quickly. My mother in law came and stayed with the kids and I while my husband worked out of state. I was so blessed to have her. She made my recovery so much easier, and gave me peace of mind knowing she was there and I didn't need to worry about the kids or house work that needed to be done. God really blessed me with the best mother in law!

I was scheduled to start chemo on July 29th, but I spiked a fever the weekend before and was hospitalized with sepsis. They never did figure out what caused this, but I was improving enough to start chemo a day late while I was still in the hospital. I tolerated chemo fairly well at first. I was very tired and pretty nauseous, but I could function pretty well after about 4-5 days. As time went on however, the side effects from the chemotherapy were becoming unbearable. I was having fewer and fewer "good days". God heard my cries and sent me friends who spoke into my life exactly what I needed to hear at that time. I was referred to an amazing naturopath who himself is a cancer survivor. He started me on numerous supplements and blood ozone treatments. They were amazing! After the blood ozone treatments, my chemo side effects almost totally disappeared! Glory to God for his perfect timing!

After my miraculous experience with naturopathic medicine, I began to look outside of mainstream chemo treatments. I began seeking a more holistic approach to cancer treatment. Not only because of my great experience so far with naturopathy, but also because my last two CT scans revealed that the chemo treatments were giving mixed results. My liver was still responding to chemo, but the spot on my stomach lining was growing. The oncologist switched my chemo medication in hopes I would get better results.

However, I'm not going to sit by and let life happen to me. I'm going to fight to win! This is where you come in my friends, family, fellow believers, and lovers of life. I have found several alternative cancer treatment centers who have had amazing results with stage 4 cancers. The catch with all of these centers, however is that they don't work with health insurance. In order to receive care at these facilities, I need the funds up-front. I've prayed over these options for weeks and months. I feel God leading me in this direction, and if it's truly God's will, I know we can make it happen! I belive for God's healing and providing. I belive all things are possible through my mighty God. I belive I am here and going through this battle for a reason. I will not give up, I won't back down, and I will persevere with every breathe in me. I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.