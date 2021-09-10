Support UncoverDC and Independent Media

Campaign Image

Recently, UncoverDC was deplatformed from PayPal. This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but we have decided that GiveSendGo is a great organization and a good way for us to continue to accept the gracious one-time donations our readers have given us while previously using PayPal. 

We will not be deterred by corporate fascism. We will continue to provide honest and truthful journalism to our readers, without fear or apology.

We operate using the following principles: 

At UncoverDC we pledge to work hard to bring you the unvarnished truth, a concept the legacy media abandoned long ago. We pledge to hold our journalists to the highest of standards, relying heavily on the Journalist’s Creed as we work to uncover the facts and keep our government, institutions, and representatives accountable.

We pledge to never rush to be first but to work hard to always be factually correct. In the event an error is made, we pledge to issue timely corrections, and to ensure those corrections are front and center, receiving as much attention as the original story. We pledge to remain true to you, the public, and to always work with our three bedrock principles in mind: Truth. Integrity. Accountability.

With your generous help, we have faithfully conducted that mission for the last two years. Should you consider supporting us here, we would be eternally grateful. 

We will not falter. We will continue to share factual information with people from all over the world so that they can in turn make informed decisions. Whether you are a first-time supporter or a loyal fan, we welcome you and thank you for everything. 

Warmly, 

The UncoverDC team
 
Edward Laster
$ 150.00 USD
6 days ago

The Mudguy
$ 500.00 USD
21 days ago

Merry Christmas! Looking forward to 2025 and good things.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
24 days ago

Edward Laster
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Edward Laster
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Pam Smith
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Loved the Feisty Beanz episode!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Juan Jose
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Epic rant today. Only propagandists are concerned with mis and dis information.

The Wrigts
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

GlenGardner0
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

May you remain true to your calling.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Tracy and friends for getting the truth out there!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 64.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Chuck
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep it going guys! We love you.

