For Uncle Frank's family

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $175
Campaign funds will be received by Jon Carnley
Uncle Frank has sadly left us to be with his dear Elizabeth. His memory and his mission go on.
A life of service from being a "tunnel rat" in Vietnam to his final days in Florida teaching children how to fish leave us a legacy that we must carry on. Uncle Frank's family is grateful for all who reached out and they have put a lot of work and service into remembering him. Please give to the family so in the coming days they can honor Uncle Frank and his memory.
Please give what you can or share this so we can honor this esteemed veteran.
I didn't know you, but thank you for your service 🙏 RIP dear veteran brother. My hubby served. May god keep blessing. Your family with love from everyone. 🙏🙏🙏
My heart and prayers goes out to Uncle Frank's family. He was a great man and friend. He might be gone but will always be in our hearts.
God Speed Uncle Frank, your Beautiful Elizabeth is waiting. Thank you & much respect Sir, for your service, kindness & love. You will always hold a special place in my heart…. Bless You & My heartfelt Condolences to Jon (Yoda), family & friends. Those we Laughed with, Learned from, Leaned on, & Loved most, Leave us with the Best Memories… RIP Uncle Frank
Prayers to the family, Rest in Peace you wonderful hero!!
Miss you Uncle Frank!
