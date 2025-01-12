Campaign Image

For Uncle Frank's family

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $175

Campaign created by Michael Arthur

Campaign funds will be received by Jon Carnley

Uncle Frank has sadly left us to be with his dear Elizabeth. His memory and his mission go on. 

A life of service from being a "tunnel rat" in Vietnam to his final days in Florida teaching children how to fish leave us a legacy that we must carry on. Uncle Frank's family is grateful for all who reached out and they have put a lot of work and service into remembering him. Please give to the family so in the coming days they can honor Uncle Frank and his memory.

Please give what you can or share this so we can honor this esteemed veteran.

Recent Donations
Mike
$ 10.00 USD
4 hours ago

Mary Rottelo
$ 10.00 USD
8 hours ago

I didn't know you, but thank you for your service 🙏 RIP dear veteran brother. My hubby served. May god keep blessing. Your family with love from everyone. 🙏🙏🙏

He will be missed
$ 10.00 USD
13 hours ago

My heart and prayers goes out to Uncle Frank's family. He was a great man and friend. He might be gone but will always be in our hearts.

AussieJustJen
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

God Speed Uncle Frank, your Beautiful Elizabeth is waiting. Thank you & much respect Sir, for your service, kindness & love. You will always hold a special place in my heart…. Bless You & My heartfelt Condolences to Jon (Yoda), family & friends. Those we Laughed with, Learned from, Leaned on, & Loved most, Leave us with the Best Memories… RIP Uncle Frank

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Prayers to the family, Rest in Peace you wonderful hero!!

Veteran Nation
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Miss you Uncle Frank!

