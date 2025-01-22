Supporting the Sifuentes Family

On January 19, 2025 Desirae Sifuentes and family welcomed their 6th child! Mom and baby are doing well, but with a family this size, help is always welcomed. Desirae runs Uncatechized Catholic on Instagram, is studying theology at Franciscan University, and is also a homeschooling mom. I'm not sure when she has time to sleep (and neither does she, I imagine).



Additionally, her husband Marc is a Navy veteran and works hard to support the family. Toward that end, he'll be starting law school at Notre Dame this year. Both Marc and Desirae have dedicated their lives to their family and to building the Kingdom of God.

Let's pull together and help them out during this wonderful but difficult time!