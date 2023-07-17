Campaign Image

Supporting Uly Pabon’s cancer treatment costs

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $6,825

Campaign created by George Tillery

Campaign funds will be received by Uly Pabon

Our friend Uly Pabon is undergoing treatment for liver cancer. Current medical costs that are not covered are $1500. Per month. Uly has given permission to allow others to give, to help fund the costs he is incurring. Join in as you feel led to help.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for peace and healing for you and your family🙏

HM
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

May God heal you and grant you abundant peace in Jesus name!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

🙏🏻 for healing and strength for you and Margie.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

