Supporting Uly Pabon’s cancer treatment costs

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $6,825
Uly Pabon
Our friend Uly Pabon is undergoing treatment for liver cancer. Current medical costs that are not covered are $1500. Per month. Uly has given permission to allow others to give, to help fund the costs he is incurring. Join in as you feel led to help.
Praying for healing
Praying for peace and healing for you and your family🙏
May God heal you and grant you abundant peace in Jesus name!
🙏🏻 for healing and strength for you and Margie.
