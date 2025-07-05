Ugandan Missionary to S Sudan Robbed

One of our team members in South Sudan has been robbed at gun point and needs emergency assistance.

We have known him since he enrolled in our Discipleship Training School (DTS) four years ago, and he is a true brother in Christ, as well as a man of integrity. He graduated from our DTS last September. He is a Ugandan serving as a missionary pastor in South Sudan, and he also serves as our DTS Facilitator for South Sudan.

Due to instability there, he has been abducted in the past and held captive, but God set him free, and last September he was swept away in a flood and lost everything, but God spared his life. Now a gang a robbers invaded his home while he and his wife were there, beat them severely with their guns, and spent an hour and a half at their home ransacking it in search of any valuables. They stole whatever they thought was valuable, including his cell phone, and even the very mattress off his and his wife's bed. The robbers were undressing, preparing to rape his wife, but God spoke through one of them not to do it, and in this way the Lord protected her.

They have children back in Uganda, which they could not bring with them due to the harsh, unsafe conditions and instability in South Sudan. They have been laying down their lives for the gospel, suffering for the Lord, and seeing people come to Christ, getting healed and delivered. Would you please ask the Lord what He would have you do to assist this couple in getting back on their feet? Any amount would be appreciated.

Here is a video of this brother speaking about his experience in our DTS.