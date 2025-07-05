Ugandan Missionary to S Sudan Robbed

Goal:
USD $1,200
Raised:
USD $1,040
One of our team members in South Sudan has been robbed at gun point and needs emergency assistance.
We have known him since he enrolled in our Discipleship Training School (DTS) four years ago, and he is a true brother in Christ, as well as a man of integrity. He graduated from our DTS last September. He is a Ugandan serving as a missionary pastor in South Sudan, and he also serves as our DTS Facilitator for South Sudan.
Due to instability there, he has been abducted in the past and held captive, but God set him free, and last September he was swept away in a flood and lost everything, but God spared his life. Now a gang a robbers invaded his home while he and his wife were there, beat them severely with their guns, and spent an hour and a half at their home ransacking it in search of any valuables. They stole whatever they thought was valuable, including his cell phone, and even the very mattress off his and his wife's bed. The robbers were undressing, preparing to rape his wife, but God spoke through one of them not to do it, and in this way the Lord protected her.
They have children back in Uganda, which they could not bring with them due to the harsh, unsafe conditions and instability in South Sudan. They have been laying down their lives for the gospel, suffering for the Lord, and seeing people come to Christ, getting healed and delivered. Would you please ask the Lord what He would have you do to assist this couple in getting back on their feet? Any amount would be appreciated.
July 14th, 2025
On Monday the 14th of July, brother Henry finally got his mobile wallet restored so that he could receive the funds that you so generously gave. He wrote the following note of thanks to all of you:
"Dear bro,
I am much grateful, I can't write in words to express my appreciation for the love offering. I really appreciate the support. God is really faithful. Please I am much grateful to God for the support, I am thanking you for the support and please am also humbly extending my thanks to the team that contributed this lovely offering to me for the work of God to continue. We have been speechless on how we are going to start but this love offering has opened the door for the great start.
Eeeeh bro Len, DTS family, I have really seen God using you mightly for his work in this nation South Sudan. I am declaring God's blessings to continue in your lives, family and entire ministry.
Bro Henry."
July 8th, 2025
Thank you to those who gave so generously to make this possible. May the Lord bless you beyond all that you can think or imagine (Eph 3:20; Lk 6:38; 2 Cor 9:11).
Brother Henry stated on July 5, 2025: "I really appreciate the prayers and all the support, honestly I see the burden is lighter with all your prayers and support, my heart goes out to you in prayers and appreciation for the great work you are doing to support the gospel in South Sudan, it's really a danger zone but God wants His people to hear the gospel of salvation and repentance. May God continue blessing you always."
In order to receive the funds, he needs to get his cell phone service restore, which he stopped after they stole his phone, and he needs to restore his mobile money app. Regarding that he said on July 8, 2025: "The process is on going I believe God by Monday (July 14) it will be in use." Regarding his wife's emotional trauma and continued back pain from being severely beaten with a gun, he said, "She's improving gradually, we thank God." Your prayers are appreciated.
The photo to the right shows their home after it was ransacked by the robbers, and you can see the bed on the right without a mattress, since the robbers stole it.
