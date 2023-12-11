Uganda Youth Hostel

We are trying to help Ugandan teens attend high school by building a youth hostel near the high school in Koreng, Uganda. The story below explains how distances are crippling.

I went to rural Uganda in July. The people were wonderful, but the need was devastating. They live in round huts with thatched roofs. They sleep on the ground on mats. No electricity; no running water. The subsistence farmers do all their work by hand or with a wooden plow and maybe oxen. During my two-week stay it showered just once. The only meal for a day, powdered corn mixed in hot water, is prepared outside over an open fire. The inadequate amino acids leave many children malnourished.

Education is the most effective tool to improve their chances of creating a hopeful future. Schooling, however, is exceptionally difficult. Teens at home carry water, bring firewood, do field work, and child care, etc. before school. Students walk great distances to school. Life on the equator can be exceptionally difficult as the sun both rises and sets at approximately 5:30. It’s often dark after teen students’ long walk home and chores. There’s no daylight or electricity for reading or homework.

These young people have proven their drive and academic ability by completing their classes up to the high school year. They are the hope and future of pulling their country out of such desperate straights. Let’s cooperate to give them an opportunity, a chance in the form of a youth hostel for 80 students near the high school in Koreng, Uganda. This will allow students to live near the school and provide the needed electricity and facilities for their education. The dorm (called a hostel there) will have bunk beds, mosquito nets, indoor plumbing, a cooking area, and a lighted reading-study area in a wholesome Christian environment. The young people will be able to finish school, learn trades, and earn a living. They will be able to help pay for school fees for their siblings and can send home money to assist with food, clothing, and medical care for the family. Some will go on to college. Most want to go on to become professionals and develop Uganda’s future.

We are partnering with Dr. Michael Okwakol, founder of African Church Empowerment Ministries (ACEM), who has already successfully built housing for orphaned and disadvantaged children, a conference center, and a medical center. Donations will be sent through Grace Baptist Church in Wake Forest, NC.

