Uganda Youth Hostel

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $5,720
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Baptist Church of Wake Forest, NC
We are trying to help Ugandan teens attend high school by building a youth hostel near the high school in Koreng, Uganda. The story below explains how distances are crippling.
For the price of two cups of coffee, you could provide 250 bricks. For only $20, you could donate a whole pallet of bricks,
I went to rural Uganda in July. The people were wonderful, but the need was devastating. They live in round huts with thatched roofs. They sleep on the ground on mats. No electricity; no running water. The subsistence farmers do all their work by hand or with a wooden plow and maybe oxen. During my two-week stay it showered just once. The only meal for a day, powdered corn mixed in hot water, is prepared outside over an open fire. The inadequate amino acids leave many children malnourished.
Education is the most effective tool to improve their chances of creating a hopeful future. Schooling, however, is exceptionally difficult. Teens at home carry water, bring firewood, do field work, and child care, etc. before school. Students walk great distances to school. Life on the equator can be exceptionally difficult as the sun both rises and sets at approximately 5:30. It’s often dark after teen students’ long walk home and chores. There’s no daylight or electricity for reading or homework.
These young people have proven their drive and academic ability by completing their classes up to the high school year. They are the hope and future of pulling their country out of such desperate straights. Let’s cooperate to give them an opportunity, a chance in the form of a youth hostel for 80 students near the high school in Koreng, Uganda. This will allow students to live near the school and provide the needed electricity and facilities for their education. The dorm (called a hostel there) will have bunk beds, mosquito nets, indoor plumbing, a cooking area, and a lighted reading-study area in a wholesome Christian environment. The young people will be able to finish school, learn trades, and earn a living. They will be able to help pay for school fees for their siblings and can send home money to assist with food, clothing, and medical care for the family. Some will go on to college. Most want to go on to become professionals and develop Uganda’s future.
We are partnering with Dr. Michael Okwakol, founder of African Church Empowerment Ministries (ACEM), who has already successfully built housing for orphaned and disadvantaged children, a conference center, and a medical center. Donations will be sent through Grace Baptist Church in Wake Forest, NC.
We can build the Amani Youth Hostel for 80 teens for only $35,000 US. I’m headed back to Uganda in August. Please send me with good news for these beautiful kids.
Will you please join us? Please pray, tap GIVE and SHARE. Thank you so very much!
Glenda
October 15th, 2024
Look What’s been accomplished with just the first $5,000! Everything dug and laid BY HAND!
THANK YOU FATHER!
September 24th, 2024
August 1-15, 2024, I went back to these wonderful people and made even more new and dear friends. We visited the school at Malera where over 700 students attend school all day with no food or water while they are there. The teens were beautiful, engaging, and helpful. One girl stayed with me for hours to help interpret for children who had come to see if they needed glasses. Oh, please help us build a dorm for them so they can finish high school!
April 7th, 2024
Hi! Just found out:
For two cups of coffee, you can provide 249 bricks!
For $20, you can provide a whole pallet of bricks.
For. $60, you can give a whole pallet of cinder blocks!
Thanks!
March 1st, 2024
The Request
I sat in a wooden folding chair on a covered concrete pad facing a dusty hard pan clay street. A tall, thin young Ugandan girl walked up to the railing and her dark eyes rested on me. She might have been thirteen or fourteen I thought. In her hand was a white piece of paper folded up about credit card size. “I have something for you,” she said. She waited as I unfolded it and read it. Our eyes met again while my mind whirled. Had I been in the USA, I was thinking, this would be a come-on for money. In essence, it was an ask for money, and we had been warned a hundred times this would come. The note said I was her last hope. Were I in the States, I would have bet her father or pimp would beat her brutally if she returned home without the cash. But this was rural Africa, and what the girl asked for was to get back into school. In the US, that alone would have told me it was a scam.
I mumbled something about needing my glasses and fled inside the guest house to hunt for someone to guide me. In the tiny kitchen, I thrust the piece of notebook paper under Flora’s nose and asked, “Is this legit?” Her dark eyes widened as she read. “It could be,” she said. “I don’t know.” And those dark eyes looked into mine again. Talk about feeling lost and helpless. I couldn’t send my young guest back into a beating, and I didn’t want to feed a scam. I couldn’t even wrap my mind around such a thing as a bright young girl not being allowed to finish high school because she couldn’t pay overdue fees.
In rural Uganda, high schools are far apart. Few students get to attend them. First of all, this area is a culture of subsistence farming — all is done by hand and ox plow. No electricity, no running water. It costs a bit more than a goat to pay for school fees for one child per term. There are three terms a year. Also, the mode of transportation is walk, walk, or walk. Yes, there are bicycles and dirt bikes to hire, if you have the money. Most money is saved up to buy food in the dry season when nothing grows. If you are a teen who wants to finish high school, you do farm chores, walk the miles to and from school, do farm chores, and then the sun sets. (Five-thirty sunrise, sunset on the equator.) No electricity, no running water, no time for lessons. On the other hand, if your parents can pay, you can board near a high school so that you can actually do the reading and homework by electric light. Boarding is another goat per term. Six goats per year per teenager, families are typically big, and help is needed in the fields. Everyone celebrates when a boy is born, and my friend is a girl. I guess her dad figured she wasn’t worth it, as he apparently got a job, moved away, and lives with someone else now. These things I did not know at the time. All I knew was (let’s call her) Lily asked for help to get back into school.
“Take it to Papa,” Flora suggested. “Papa” is the honorific given to the head man in a group. I rushed like a mouse in a maze to find the towering Ugandan man who led our time in Africa. I found him in an overstuffed chair in the parlor. He quietly took the paper as I stumbled over my questions. He finished, looked up at me, oh, those dark eyes again, and waited for my questions. “Is this a legitimate request?” I asked. My heart stopped when he immediately answered, “Most likely.” He let that sink in. “In fact it is a typical situation here that students here cannot finish high school because of the cost.” I replied, “So you are telling me that for a hundred dollars I can change this girl’s life?” Those dark eyes nodded. I breathed deeply and returned his nod.
It was Friday evening and on Monday, we would check with Lily’s school to verify her status. I had to return to the veranda and tell her that we would check out her story, but the answer was no until then. Silent tears welled in her dark eyes. My chest thundered with sadness and fears for her. I think we both went to sleep heavy-hearted that night. Later on I found out her story was accurate, but also the future of her country hung on teenagers like her and her fellow students. So we asked Lily to come back in to talk with us. She was actually sixteen. Papa asked tough questions, laid out strict rules. Lily nodded without hesitation to each direction. Again, this was no American teenager. At the end of our conversation, the lights dancing in those eyes and the smile that lit her face was brighter than any darkness. My heart sings when I think of her.
All these teens need is a chance.
If you would like to contribute to building a youth hostel near the local high school, please visit givesendgo.com/ugandayouthhostel
February 24th, 2024
Hi! Just want to say, I’m headed back August ‘24!
Please send me with good news! So grateful to all who have donated so far. Thank you!
Amani Youth Hostel will bless Uganda for years.
January 23rd, 2024
Whoop! Need just 8K more to build foundation and walls!
January 18th, 2024
WooHoo! We are over $2,000 now!
I am so grateful to each of you who have given!
Someone just saved up for three weeks in order to help out. That touches me and encourages me so much. These guys and gals are Uganda’s future. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
December 27th, 2023
WOOHOO! We already have $1650!
THANK YOU for joining us. The blessing and benefits of the Amani Youth Hostel in Uganda will be felt for years.
if you know anyone looking for an end-of-tax-year donation, please recommend us!
