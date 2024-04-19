FUNDRAISER FOR MISSION TRIP TO UGANDA

For many years I've lived a life of drug dealing, selfishness, major addictions, and hopelessness. BUT GOD! After years of struggling with staying clean, 8 plus years on methadone, and a few near death over doses, God showed me a better way to live. He has giving me a new name, a new heart, a renewed mind and a new mission in life. To live my life (to the best of my ability) the way Yeshua molded for us. A life that Gives more then it takes, a life that serves more than being served, and a heart for all Gods children lost and who may not know God personally. With that said, my 16 year daughter and I have the opportunity to go on a mission to Uganda, Jan of 2025, with our local church. I got to experience this life changing mission in early 2020. We got to minister and celebrate with our brothers and sisters in Uganda and also visited the development centers that support many kids in the community. I also had the great pleasure of meeting our 4 sponsor kids (through compassion international) that we support monthly and write letters to encourage and keep connected. This Jan 2025 we are approved to go back. This time, our daughter will get to experience this with me, God willing. Pricing for the trip per person is 4000.00. Honestly i don't have the means financially (like many of us) however I've learned that if i just say Yes to the mission, and secure the mission, Then trust God will make the way. This is what i call Faith building exercises. Sometimes God shows us the Path and not the mountain top sometimes God shows us the mountain top yet not the path. Either way we will HAVE to exercise Faith in the process. I'm seeing the mountain I.E. the mission to Uganda, but the path of how we will get their is unclear. I'm starting this campaign in hopes that others who have a heart for missions yet may not be able to go physically, but feel led to support Gods mission in bringing Heaven to earth, by prayerfully considering ANY size donation to achieve this goal will be nothing short of a move of God! I'm learning we are all one small piece of a grand masterpiece God is painting, IF we have open hands and willing hearts. I know times are really tough for many of us but i want to encourage anyone who may have trepidation about giving in these times.

Gods word tells us in Malachi 3 10-11

"Bring the full tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. And thereby put me to the TEST, says the Lord of hosts, see if i will not open the floodgates of heaven and pour down for you a blessing until there is no more need."

This is the only time i know of God says TEST me! I've tested this myself because like many, i had to see to believe. Its my belief that when we link arms and support others in advancing Gods kingdom he will always honor his word and bless every and anyone who gives freely just as he so freely gave to us!

If you cannot financially support we totally understand however Prayers and Shares are free and are equally as important and appreciated to us and this mission. I pray God opens our hearts and our hands and we, as the body of Christ, help shine the love of Jesus in a dark world. Thank you all for your time and support and i will do updates along the way. I will be making videos for social media to keep everyone updated through this process, and WHEN (not if) God makes the way, we will be recording our time in Uganda to share with everyone and the world!

Thank you Love you and may God bless you and keep you, may his face shine upon you and give you Peace!