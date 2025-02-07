USA Citizenship

My name is Eliel. The Hebrew meaning of my name is "My God Is God".

My family and I came to America 8 years ago. We have been legal asylees since 2018. In 2021, I was caught in the January 6 mess and, as a result, was denied the permanent residency here. To my knowledge, I am the only non-citizen detained, indicted, convicted, and sentenced for peacefully entering the Capitol. I turned myself in to the FBI because I wanted to be responsible for my actions. The judge recognized that by saying that in his 27 years on the bench he had never seen someone turning themselves in to law enforcement even before any indictment was made official. He said, "I know that January 6 was an aberration in your life."

Praise be to God and thanks to president Donald Trump, I received a full, complete and unconditional pardon, and I am restarting my life from scratch.

The goal of this campaign is to cover all the expenses aimed at a new green card process, meaning attorney fees, government fees, and medical exams ($20,000). As legal immigrants, we have already invested over $60,000 in 7 years to keep our process going. We never accepted a dime from government subsidies because we came to serve this Nation of Covenant, not to drain its resources away.

My God is God! I know He will faithfully provide for our need through faithful servants like you!