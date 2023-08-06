Campaign Image

Support my freedom fight

Support my freedom fight

We the people live stream events showing the American people the truth and nothing will be edited here. Please join us in sharing the truth here in America! Please support me in this mission! We will continue to stand for freedom in America! We have to stand up for our children. 

Recent Donations
Lionz Worship
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you, Sean! "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." - Isaiah 41:10

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Thanksgiving Sean! Please use this to treat yourself to a nice Thanksgiving meal to celebrate The Lord’s mercy, grace, and goodness to our country! Thank you for fighting the good fight! Jesus loves you! God bless you and God bless America! “Give thanks to the Lord for He is good. His love endures forever.” Psalm 136:1

Jeanne Shannon
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Proud of you!

Dale Bailey
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Here is to help you out Sean God bless you

Diana Birchmeier
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep up the good work Sean. From long time viewer and Patriot.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

From me Tina...

Lionz Worship
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank your for all you do, Sean! God bless you! "Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.” - Deuteronomy 3:16

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Sean, thank you for feeding the homeless in your area. Please use this to buy more food for them as well as some for yourself.

California Patriot
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you and God bless you Sean for your kindness and courage to serve others who are struggling in their lives for the things that most people take for granted everyday. Matthew 25:40 And the king will answer them, ‘I tell you the truth, just as you did it for one of the least of these brothers or sisters of mine, you did it for me.’

Jeanne Shannon
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Keep working hard, Sean

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless you for all you do! Thank You

Jeeps
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for streaming the J6 vigil on Rumble

Jeanne
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

George Tamaro
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 year ago

Thanks for what you are doing Sean. God Bless 🙏🏻

Jo R
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers to keep up the great work.

LAGIVEN
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Be safe and thank you for all you did while there. God Bless you

Cleo
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

You did a wonder job this afternoon

Ava
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you Sean for being there. God Bless you. #freeallj6politicalprisoners

Updates

Update #1

September 12th, 2023

Update Update #1 Image

