United Patriots for America is a Christian, faith-based organization that serves our local communities, State and Nation. UPFA specializes in three areas of activism which are community and rally defense against riots and violence, combatting child sex trafficking and child rescue and assisting elected officials and law enforcement on the Texas Southern border to help in disrupting the logistics of the cartels drug and human trafficking.

Samuel Hall, the President and Founder of UPFA speaks around the State and Nation at various rallies and events to raise awareness for child sex trafficking and the Southern border immigration crisis that is over-running local cities and Counties on the Texas Souther border and elsewhere. UPFA has been featured on Fox News, LA Times, Texas Scorecard, Western Journal and many more local and mass news outlets for our efforts in child sex trafficking rescue and Texas Southern border crisis efforts.

Patriots for America Militia prides itself on being diverse in its ranks. We do not tolerate any hate rhetoric or racism within our organization. PFA is dedicated to upholding conservative values and supporting communities and families who are in need. We need your help please! If we are going to win this fight, we need a call to action from all patriots of all walks. Your donation helps us continue our mission and we couldn't do what we do to make the positive and impactful difference without your help and support. Please consider giving to an organization that is making a huge, positive difference for our children, our State and our Nation! You help is forever appreciated and you may never know the prayerful impact your giving has on others! Thank you so much for your prayers and support!

