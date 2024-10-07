Supporting Tyler's fight

On August 22nd 2024 our family's world was rocked when our 17 year old son was diagnosed with stage 4 Burkitt's Lymphoma- which was later recategorized as Leukemia. This hospital stay began on August 16th 2024, when we went to have a swollen lymph node looked at, and were transferred an hour from home for a children's hospital. Throughout the last month and a half Tyler has undergone countless Lumbar punctures, bone marrow biopsies, blood draws ect. He is two rounds of chemo in and this is still just the beginning of the road for him.

Tyler should be enjoying his senior year of highschool right now and is instead fighting for his life. He hoped to enjoy this time with his friends, to finally try out for the football team. To graduate and move on to bigger things. Tyler has already endured lots of hardship throughout his life and is genuinely a good kid. Throughout his treatment, he's been referred to as "stoic" and "admirable". In his home life, he is the best big brother to his siblings. We are a blended family of 7 children, 5 off which reside full time in our home. Since Tyler was hospitalized both my husband and I have been unable to work as one of us had needed to be with Tyler, and the other with our other 4 small children at home. Along with being unable to work, our car is not safe to drive and is in need of repair or replacement all together.

This new world will be our reality for a while, as his treatment is expected to last 6 months to 1 year. Most of his treatment is inpatient and the hospital is an hour away from our house. When he is home he has to go weekly for labs to be drawn, which results in 2 hour drives. As you can imagine this leaves us in a challenging situation financially.

Anything helps. ❤️