Support Tyler's Legal Defense

Recently my son Tyler had a mental health crisis situation. He was feeling suicidal, his relationship with his girlfriend ended, he was in another state with no family or friends for support. He was missing his Dad who passed away. He had just put his 13 year old dog down. He had previously decided to leave home, family, friends and a job for a relationship that was uncertain. He was feeling hopeless with nowhere to turn and no one to talk with at the time. He wanted to end his life. He and the girlfriend (now Ex.) had been discussing their troubles and he told her he wanted to end his life. He has struggled with mental health issues for some time. The girlfriend ended up calling the police because she was scared for him and wanted to get him help that day. Sadly the officers who arrived were untrained on how to properly handle someone who was having a mental health crisis. The officers instead handled the situation with excessive force and they abused their power. There is a high chance my son could of been shot and killed by the untrained and uncaring officers. Unfortunately this happens alot. The police tackled my son, beat him up, cuffed him and arrested him. He is now in jail. He sustained multiple injuries at the hands of four officers. They violated my son's rights to receive the medical treatment he immediately needed that day. The officers were supposed to take him to the hospital first for medical treatment but instead they took him to the police station for several hours. My son could have died there waiting for medical treatment. The officers finally took him to the hospital several hours later but they rushed the medical staff there and he did not receive proper medical treatment. Along with the lasting mental trauma inflicted on my son, he also sustained multiple physical injuries by the officers. He had a busted lip, a laceration to the temple next to his eye, bruising on his forehead, abrasions on his nose and forehead, an officer grabbed his pinky finger and squeezed it and bent it backwards as if to try and break it. The finger swelled up and he could not bend it for weeks. Both his hands and wrists were tingling and numb due to the extremely tight handcuffs. One officer squeezed his bicep/tricep area very hard. Tyler asked him to stop squeezing his arm and the officer told him "No" and he kept squeezing his arm. One officer threatened to Taze him for complaining about the pain being inflicted on him by the squeezing of his arm. Tyler had intermittent pain, tingling and numbness in the hands, wrists and arms for weeks. His entire body was in pain due to being pushed and slammed to the ground more than once. Tyler has lost his job, he is losing hope and he has lost all respect for officers. He may soon lose his vehicle because I cannot afford to pay his car payment. I humbly ask you to help Tyler with legal expenses, travel costs, and his car payment. My son was falsely charged and he is NOT a criminal. He never should have been arrested. He simply needed medical treatment immediately to save his life.