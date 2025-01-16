Emergency funeral fund for Tylor Lee Colton Dovers

Sadly, tragedy has struck. This is the official fund for to help cover the final expenses for Tylor Lee Colton Dovers from Oklahoma.

Those who have known Chris for years also know that his heart has always been as big as his personality, so this one hurts. Despite currently facing his own fight against cancer, the ultimate tragedy has now occurred. Here is Chris' recent Facebook announcement:

"Today, my son Tylor Lee Colton Dovers passed away suddenly. He was the best person I have ever known and I am lost without him. I love you son".

I remember the day at the lake years ago when the picture below was taken. One picture sums up just how devastating this loss is. All those years and hard work, the good times, and the joy and love of being a father are all there. Imagine losing everything with one phone call after an accident, and how this call would instantly destroy your entire world.

Chris' friends and family want to thank you for doing whatever you can (anything) to help fund a dignified funeral for young Tylor. Chris is a good man and father who is also fighting for his own life against cancer, and now must deal with the loss of his son. Let's help him do it! Chris has just experienced the worst day we ALL pray never comes, but sadly it will for many of us. That's why we should help now.

I would like to reassure donors their gift is urgently needed, and that every dime will be used for a dignified memorial service of this young man's life.

In closing, Chris and Tylor's entire family want to thank you for honoring a young man whose life ended way too soon by helping with anything you can. Helping others gives us a good feeling, and there is no better feeling than honoring a young man who left us way too soon. Thank you on behalf of Chris and Tylor's entire family.

Sincerely, Mike Henson

[on behalf of Chris Dovers].