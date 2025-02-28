Turpin family well fund

Hello. My name is David Turpin and we are stuck without water. Our well has ran dry. We need a whole entire new well dug and everything. I am a single dad who is on dialysis and on a fixed income. Im on the list for transplant. I have two twin 7 year old daughters and we have been without water for a month now. We tried getting loans amd help from the state to no avail. It's rought asking for help but we really need our running water back.nplease help, thank you and God bless.