Dr Jane's Truth in Medicine

Over the last three years Dr Jane Ruby has dedicated her life to ensuring that the public has a truthful understanding of the medical system, the dangers of public private partnerships and healthcare, and how to best protect the most vulnerable among us, the babies, the children, and our seniors. Your donations help to keep her voice alive and within reach and most importantly, your donations keep her voice independent of big tech, big Pharma, and the Cabal.
Thank you for all you do.
Merry Christmas
From far away
Dr. Jane, please accept this for whatever you need throughout the storm and after, or for your birthday coming up. Happy 70th! You look amazing btw. Praying for your safety during the storm. God bless you for all you have done for us. You are saving lives. Love, Colleen
I love you, and your message. I have been watching you and your message ever since 2020.
In appreciation of the work done by Dr. Jane Ruby, I make this donation to her campaigns
I feel deeply encouraged by Dr. Jane Ruby's commitment to a cause greater than herself and let her Light shine. My sincere wishes and earnest prayers are with her, and also with her committed team of devoted supporters. With Blessings from JdaSFAMartins
If CBDC's come in, you will need to look at Bitcoin:)
Got'a love her! Dr Jane you are the most insightful, knowledgeable and outspoken person I know. More need to support your program, you give us so much awareness!
In the spirit of Coffee Chat and supporting Dr. Jane, today's donation represents me buying her a cup of coffee; everyone should do the same. We get so much value and life-saving info from her, and she does this at no cost! Show your support. Just a few bucks from each of us will go a long way.
Prayers are always ALWAYS with you Dr. Jane. God bless you.
