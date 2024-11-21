Trump Video Game fundraiser!

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $810
Campaign funds will be received by Jack Griffith
In an era where truth is often obscured, we bring you "MAGAgeddon: Into The Abyss," a video game that dives deep into the underbelly of political and social turmoil. Here's what you're supporting:
Expose Child Trafficking: Join Trump in a daring mission to dismantle the dark networks of child trafficking, shining light on one of the world's most heinous crimes.
Battle the New World Order: Navigate through a world where secret societies and global elites conspire to control humanity. Your choices determine the fate of freedom.
Clash with Chaos: Experience the adrenaline of combat against Antifa rioters, funded by shadowy figures like George Soros, in cities where justice seems a distant dream due to corrupt district attorneys.
Immigration Crisis: Manage the complexities of illegal immigration, where policy decisions can lead to either national security or open borders.
Supernatural Elements: Encounter the bizarre and the unexplained - from shapeshifting reptilians to demonic forces influencing the real world. Your faith and strategy could be the key to salvation.
Patriotic Alliance: Assemble a team of real-life heroes like Elon Musk, forming a "Patriotic Justice League" to aid Trump in this epic battle of good versus evil.
Moral Dilemmas: Every decision impacts the game's outcome. You'll face moral choices between Christianity and darker forces, reflecting the spiritual warfare at play.
We are on a mission to create not just a game, but an experience that challenges players to think critically about the forces shaping our world. Your support will help us:
Fund Development: Cover the costs of sophisticated game design, including graphics, sound, and narrative development.
Promote Awareness: Spread the word about issues seldom discussed in mainstream platforms.
Support Indie Gaming: Empower independent developers to tackle controversial themes with courage and creativity.
By backing "MAGAgeddon: Into The Abyss," you're not just playing a game; you're becoming part of a movement to uncover and discuss the hidden truths of our times. Join us in this journey of truth, courage, and digital adventure!
Note: Remember, this game is fictional and for entertainment purposes, exploring themes through a satirical or speculative lens.
🙌🏼
Hi, sorry I forgot to donate on Thanksgiving, I appreciate this game and I thank you for including the groypers as part of it. -@basedandgreat
Towards computer fixes
MAGA. Keep up the good work brother!
Love your work. I would love to help develop but for now this is all I've got. Godspeed!
Peace fren
