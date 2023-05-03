Truckers Legal Support

Goal:
CAD $100,000
Raised:
CAD $11,813
Campaign funds will be received by Harold Jonker
Trucker's Legal Support is an initiative to aid Harold Jonker who is facing legal challenges for his efforts in bringing awareness to mandates suppressing Charter rights in Canada. The goal is to raise enough funds to support Harold, assist other truckers struggling with similar legal challenges over their participation in the Canadian Convoy and help the efforts of JCCF (Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms) in their work supporting rights and freedoms.
Thank you, may Christ give you courage and strength
Thanks for your common sense and patriotic actions during a moment of unconstitutional authoritarian repression
Thank you
Can't afford much, but you stood up for us all and we owe you for that.
Wishing Harold well with his court case. May the Lord grant victory over evil.
God Bless you!
Praying for some justice.
You continue to be in our prayers. Gods will be done.
Thank you for standing strong. Praying for you and family.
Thank you for standing for whats right
