Truckers Legal Support

Trucker's Legal Support is an initiative to aid Harold Jonker who is facing legal challenges for his efforts in bringing awareness to mandates suppressing Charter rights in Canada.  The goal is to raise enough funds to support Harold, assist other truckers struggling with similar legal challenges over their participation in the Canadian Convoy and help the efforts of JCCF (Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms) in their work supporting rights and freedoms.

KezK
$ 7.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thank you, may Christ give you courage and strength

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thanks for your common sense and patriotic actions during a moment of unconstitutional authoritarian repression

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thank you

Just a regular guy
$ 20.00 CAD
1 year ago

Can't afford much, but you stood up for us all and we owe you for that.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Wishing Harold well with his court case. May the Lord grant victory over evil.

God loves you
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

God Bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Praying for some justice.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Ken Swaving
$ 1000.00 CAD
1 year ago

You continue to be in our prayers. Gods will be done.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thank you for standing strong. Praying for you and family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Wayne
$ 500.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thank you for standing for whats right

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 CAD
1 year ago

Tomek
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Brian Niezen
$ 150.00 CAD
1 year ago

