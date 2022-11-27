Campaign Image

Mass. State Troopers Fight Vaccine Mandate

Troopers and civilian employees of the Massachusetts Department of State Police (MSP) are fighting back against the Department's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy – only this time, the fight is in federal court. On November 23, 2022, three State Troopers filed the first of multiple lawsuits against the MSP after the Department violated their fundamental right to freely exercise their religion and gave them an ultimatum: get vaccinated or lose your job. 


Some troopers and employees have been on suspension without pay for over a year now all because they did not comply with MSP's vaccine mandate. Some were fired, some were forced to resign after lengthy, punitive, unpaid suspensions.  Unfortunately, this is all too common. That's why it's time to put an end to overreach and the violation of constitutionally protected rights.


This fund is to help cover the legal costs of this very important fight.


There are dozens more Troopers who still need to be represented and despite the generous reductions our lawyers have given us, we still have significant expenses associated with this necessary yet costly litigation. Whether big or small, any contribution helps. With your contribution, you can help us not only preserve the rights afforded to all citizens under our Constitution, but also, help keep Massachusetts safe. We will always fight for you – and we are extremely grateful for your decision to help us.  

Web Sales
$ 53.00 USD
1 month ago

Muffin Pellegrino
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

David Valzania
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Bob Johnson
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Jessie
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Kelly Shom
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

God Bless everyone affected by this and God Bless you Attorney Yoder. 🇺🇸🙏

Bakers Dozen Web Sales
$ 44.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
11 months ago

sharon cintolo
$ 870.00 USD
1 year ago

Merry Christmas and Thank you for keeping up the fight for freedom.

William McNeil
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

70RTT

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Semper fi

Bakers Dozen Shirt Sales
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Phil McLaine
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Let’s see if we can get to $20k I’m record time.

Bakers Dozen Shirt Sales
$ 113.00 USD
1 year ago

Sept. Sales

Bakers Dozen Shirt Sales
$ 415.00 USD
1 year ago

Louis Zetes
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you to the State Troopers who have taken this stand at great personal sacrifice. By standing up for what is right and not just giving in the way so many have, you are doing a great service to our country and protecting grateful citizens like myself.. You are what gives this country hope for the future. Thank you.

Linda and Barry Brodette
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

May God continue to Bless you as you continue onward to victory.

Steve O
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thomas Ryan
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

I am grateful for your strength, courage, and perseverance. May the Lord bless your efforts and grant you victory.

