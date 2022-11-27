Mass. State Troopers Fight Vaccine Mandate

Troopers and civilian employees of the Massachusetts Department of State Police (MSP) are fighting back against the Department's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy – only this time, the fight is in federal court. On November 23, 2022, three State Troopers filed the first of multiple lawsuits against the MSP after the Department violated their fundamental right to freely exercise their religion and gave them an ultimatum: get vaccinated or lose your job.





Some troopers and employees have been on suspension without pay for over a year now all because they did not comply with MSP's vaccine mandate. Some were fired, some were forced to resign after lengthy, punitive, unpaid suspensions. Unfortunately, this is all too common. That's why it's time to put an end to overreach and the violation of constitutionally protected rights.





This fund is to help cover the legal costs of this very important fight.





There are dozens more Troopers who still need to be represented and despite the generous reductions our lawyers have given us, we still have significant expenses associated with this necessary yet costly litigation. Whether big or small, any contribution helps. With your contribution, you can help us not only preserve the rights afforded to all citizens under our Constitution, but also, help keep Massachusetts safe. We will always fight for you – and we are extremely grateful for your decision to help us.