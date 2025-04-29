Feeding our Community

Campaign Image

Campaign created by Bryson Lipscomb

Do you know of a family who may be struggling to make ends meet and buying locally raised, healthy food just isn't an option for them? Thats what this is all about! Our farm is meant to be an asset to our community and we take that to mean far more than making money. We believe in the power of God and the power of a community that bands together. Your donations will go to feeding the animals, processing fees, transportation, etc. If you can spare a dollar, we would greatly appreciate your contribution. Thank you.

