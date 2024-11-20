Trinity's Vietnam Service and Adventure Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

I am thrilled to share that I was recently selected by my school, Oxbridge Academy of the Palm Beaches, to participate in an incredible community service and cultural immersion trip to Vietnam from March 19-31, 2025. This unique journey is designed to enrich our understanding of Vietnam's culture while helping us grow as compassionate, informed global citizens.

I'm reaching out to ask for your support to help me make this trip a reality. We will build income generating chicken coops for local families with Hearts for Hue and explore key historical and cultural sites. This experience will not only introduce me to the beautiful and vibrant culture of Vietnam, but it will also encourage me to step outside my comfort zone. A unique aspect of this trip is the blend of adventure, service, and personal growth. Through thoughtfully planned activities, I will confront new challenges, engage with global issues, and deepen my appreciation for diverse perspectives. The chance to connect with people from across the globe is an opportunity I truly value and believe will leave a lasting impact on me.

This itinerary has been carefully crafted to develop skills in leadership, service, and cross-cultural understanding—qualities that are essential for responsible, compassionate citizens.

This year, I proudly earned the Girl Scouts Silver Award, the highest honor for Cadettes. Through over 50 hours of community service, I learned the value of teamwork and helped younger students build positive self-images. I hope this trip to Vietnam will inspire ideas for my future Gold Award project, which I plan to complete in high school.

To make this journey possible, I need your help. The cost of the trip includes airfare, accommodations, meals, guided tours, community service activities, and other essential expenses. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would make a significant impact in helping me reach my goal and participate in this life-changing experience with my classmates.

Your support will not only help me travel to Vietnam, but it will also be an investment in my growth as a global citizen. This experience will inspire me to bring lessons of cultural understanding and environmental care back to my community.

If you are able to contribute please donate using this link or contact me (trinitydavid9@gmail.com) for my mailing address. I would also love to answer any questions you may have, so please feel free to reach out to me.

Thank you for considering this opportunity to support my journey and make a meaningful investment in my future.

With Gratitude,

Trinity Joy David

Class of 2028



