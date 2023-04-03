Supporting combat Veterans through aviation

It is a real tragedy that, for many combat Veterans, coming home is more dangerous than the combat zone they were in! Tribute Aviation was concieved and founded to address this issue.

Mission: Reduce Veteran suicides by providing a flight, free of charge, to combat/high risk Veterans. By providing an exciting and visceral therapeutic experience in a positive environment it is hoped that the Veteran will regain a sense of excitement for life in a low-stress, low-danger environment. "Back in the Fight" is our motto.

Secondary Mission: To expose youth/next generation to aviation. Provide a ‘hands on’ learning environment to get the next generation excited about aviation and give youth a tangible connection to history.

Aircraft: The Boeing PT-17 Stearman is a great aircraft because, not only is it the most affordable warbird, but it is a visceral experience. People love open-cockpit biplanes and the ‘wind in the hair’, rumbling, lumbering experience is unforgettable. Veterans may feel a ‘kinship’ to a former military aircraft. An aircraft that was once used in the military, cast off, then re-purposed may be a good simile/role model for the veteran (life after service.)

Background: The founder, Kurt Muller (USNA ’93), is a former Naval Aviator with 258 combat support missions in three combat theaters (Kosovo, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom) for which he was awarded a Bronze Star and 13 Air Medals. Kurt has given hundreds of airplane rides (including over 100 rides in the Boeing PT-17 Stearman, a WW II primary trainer) to all types of people, who’s one commonality is the joy they found in flight. It is Kurt’s vision to bring this joy to those in desperate need of a new perspective on life. The suicide rate among veterans is a tragedy. If this venture can help even a few veterans feel appreciated and find a new lease on life then it will be a resounding success.

There are over 200,000 veterans in the Tidewater area of Virginia and over 700,000 in the state; making it the ideal location to kick off this venture.







