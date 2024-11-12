Treasure's mission trip to RWANDA

Goal:
USD $3,600
Raised:
USD $2,430
Campaign funds will be received by Deborah Gilkey
Dear Friends and Family,
I have been given the amazing opportunity to go on a 12 day mission trip to Rwanda in March of 2025 with my school Franklin Christian Academy. We will be serving at the Hope Haven Christian School in Kigali, Rwanda. This non-profit school serves one of the most vulnerable communities in Rwanda and is helping to end poverty for more than 1,800 kids and their families. On the trip, I will have the privilege to help build homes for students and to connect with them through chapel, music, sports, and fellowship. Some of my closest friends went last year and said it was the most life changing trip where they experienced the overflowing JOY of the Lord and the love and hope of this incredible community every day.
I am doing this campaign to help with the cost of the trip, which is $3600. I would greatly appreciate any support given to help make this opportunity a reality. And most importantly, I would love to have your prayers as we prepare to share the love of Christ to this community and for protection as we travel overseas.
Many thanks! And many blessings to you!
Treasure
So proud of you for serving in this way!
Love you Treasure! We'll be praying that God works in you and through you!
Love you Treasure, May the Lord bless you on this mission. Grammy and Grampy
We are so grateful to partner with your trip. May God shine on you and the team as you serve!!
We are so excited for you and pray you have an amazing trip!
Excited for you to participate in this important work! May God bless you and the Hope Haven Christian School!
We are so excited for you, Treasure! Can’t wait to hear how God works in and through you!! We love you!
I had an opportunity to go on a similar trip years ago, and it was life-changing. I hope you have a wonderful experience.
What an amazing opportunity. Gods blessings on you.
We are so thankful God gave you such a big heart, and we can’t wait to hear how you grow in your faith through this trip!
