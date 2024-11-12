Treasure's mission trip to RWANDA

Dear Friends and Family,

I have been given the amazing opportunity to go on a 12 day mission trip to Rwanda in March of 2025 with my school Franklin Christian Academy. We will be serving at the Hope Haven Christian School in Kigali, Rwanda. This non-profit school serves one of the most vulnerable communities in Rwanda and is helping to end poverty for more than 1,800 kids and their families. On the trip, I will have the privilege to help build homes for students and to connect with them through chapel, music, sports, and fellowship. Some of my closest friends went last year and said it was the most life changing trip where they experienced the overflowing JOY of the Lord and the love and hope of this incredible community every day.

I am doing this campaign to help with the cost of the trip, which is $3600. I would greatly appreciate any support given to help make this opportunity a reality. And most importantly, I would love to have your prayers as we prepare to share the love of Christ to this community and for protection as we travel overseas.

Many thanks! And many blessings to you!

Treasure



