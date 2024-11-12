Campaign Image

Treasure's mission trip to RWANDA

Goal:

 USD $3,600

Raised:

 USD $2,430

Campaign created by Treasure Gilkey

Campaign funds will be received by Deborah Gilkey

Dear Friends and Family,

 I have been given the amazing opportunity to go on a 12 day mission trip to Rwanda in March of 2025 with my school Franklin Christian Academy. We will be serving at the Hope Haven Christian School in Kigali, Rwanda. This non-profit school serves one of the most vulnerable communities in Rwanda and is helping to end poverty for more than 1,800 kids and their families. On the trip, I will have the privilege to help build homes for students and to connect with them through chapel, music, sports, and fellowship. Some of my closest friends went last year and said it was the most life changing trip where they experienced the overflowing JOY of the Lord and the love and hope of this incredible community every day.

I am doing this campaign to help with the cost of the trip, which is $3600.  I would greatly appreciate any support given to help make this opportunity a reality.  And most importantly, I would love to have your prayers as we prepare to share the love of Christ to this community and for protection as we travel overseas.  

Many thanks!  And many blessings to you!

Treasure


Recent Donations
Elizabeth Frist
$ 200.00 USD
8 hours ago

The Stranges
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

So proud of you for serving in this way!

The Paulings
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Love you Treasure! We'll be praying that God works in you and through you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 days ago

Love you Treasure, May the Lord bless you on this mission. Grammy and Grampy

Shut Up and Serve
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

We are so grateful to partner with your trip. May God shine on you and the team as you serve!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
10 days ago

We are so excited for you and pray you have an amazing trip!

Cutrers
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

Excited for you to participate in this important work! May God bless you and the Hope Haven Christian School!

Thomas Family
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

We are so excited for you, Treasure! Can’t wait to hear how God works in and through you!! We love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

I had an opportunity to go on a similar trip years ago, and it was life-changing. I hope you have a wonderful experience.

Rebekah
$ 30.00 USD
22 days ago

What an amazing opportunity. Gods blessings on you.

Emerson Family
$ 150.00 USD
23 days ago

We are so thankful God gave you such a big heart, and we can’t wait to hear how you grow in your faith through this trip!

