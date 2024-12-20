Support the Treadaway Family

Raised:
USD $5,638
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Treadaway
Please help us support a family who tragically lost their home in a devastating fire. This unexpected disaster has left them without shelter, belongings, or a sense of security. We are asking for donations to help them rebuild their lives, covering essential needs such as clothing, food, temporary housing, and the costs of replacing lost belongings. Any contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference and help restore hope during this incredibly challenging time. Your generosity will help provide them with the support they need to start anew. Thank you for your kindness and compassion.
Keep on Keepin on, Prayers to you and the fam.
May God bless you abundantly during your time of great trial. Praying for you and your family.
Hope everything works out for you and your family soon!
I pray that your family is able to overcome this davasting set-back.
You will be able to reach an American Red Cross caseworker at 1-800-RED-CROSS. ARC may be able to help you receive additional financial assistance with home fire relief.
Sending prayers.
