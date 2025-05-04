All studio gear fried from lightning strike

Goal:
USD $3,800
Raised:
USD $860
My house got struck by lightning and fried all the electronics in my studio including my Lenovo desktop with tons of memories and song ideas lost, Roland electronic drum module, pre sonus 15 channel audio interface. These funds will help me be able to replace the gear I lost and hopefully recover the hard drive on my computer with my memories and song ideas on them. Thank you so much for your help and caring.
Hope this helps with your recovery. You and your band’s music has helped me get through difficult times in life so I would like to give a little something back to you. Keep making great music and great memories!!!
Hope it helps!
