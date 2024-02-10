Help Save Touki The Toucan

Dear Friends,

Our beloved Touki The Toucan whom we have all grown to love has suddenly become very sick. We do not know at this time what is wrong. We are currently having multiple tests run on him and doing our best to keep him comfortable . At the suggestion of our treating avian vet it was recommended that he be rushed to an emergency avian hospital where he is currently at the moment receiving care.

For those asking how they can help, we have set up this campaign. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity, kindness, and love for Touki and our Flock Family.

Thank you for your donation if you are able to make one and we ask that you just keep Touki in your prayers.