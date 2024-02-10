Help Save Touki The Toucan

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,558
Campaign funds will be received by Irit Zarutsky
Dear Friends,
Our beloved Touki The Toucan whom we have all grown to love has suddenly become very sick. We do not know at this time what is wrong. We are currently having multiple tests run on him and doing our best to keep him comfortable . At the suggestion of our treating avian vet it was recommended that he be rushed to an emergency avian hospital where he is currently at the moment receiving care.
For those asking how they can help, we have set up this campaign. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity, kindness, and love for Touki and our Flock Family.
Thank you for your donation if you are able to make one and we ask that you just keep Touki in your prayers.
Hi, I am following Touki journey on Instagram. I discovered he is not only the most beautiful pet (after my dog :D ) but that birds can be sweet affectionate too. It hurts to see him sick. I hope this contributes to his healing. , Valentina
Touki this is a little something for always cheering me up when I'm down ! Hope you get better
I'm so sorry your poor baby is going through this, I hope Touki gets through this, they are a precious delight and they have made millions of people smile. Stay strong.
Touki, I hope we will see you healthy and happy soon!
Sending all my love to Touki and fam❤️💛💚🧡
I can only pray for Touki getting better.🙏 Thriving Touki has always cheered me up.
Not much but hope this helps Touki in some kind of way. Hoping for the best
Sending love and healing to you all.
Thank you for your commitment to these special animals and for letting people know just how challenging they are to keep healthy and happy. Praying for continued improvement across all your birds
I'm donating again since it seems like Touki is feeling a little better. I hope he's back to normal soon
please get better my favorite Toucan ever.
Stay well, touki 💛💚🖤
Hope Touki stay well soon
Gee well soon Touki!! We love you ❤️
Sending prayers for Touki’s healing and hugs for his mom🙏🙏
You’re doing everything you can for sweet touki! ❤️ thank you!!
February 10th, 2024
After 3 vet emergency examinations, Touki went through a series of testing - fecal gram stain, blood work & x-rays. The images showed that Touki’s proventriculus (first part of the stomach) was dialated & that he had major food impaction lodged- like a belly of a 9-month pregnancy! Doc said there’s so many risks associated with this condition, his insides could implode & if it were to happen there is nothing he can do to save Touki. He said that toucans have a much thinner lining in their stomachs compared to parrots. Toucans cannot survive stomach surgeries like a parrot could… 😳🤯 this was surely a test of faith.
The Dr. believed the bacteria was infesting due to the impaction of debris & fruit spoiling within his gut. The impaction was crushing Touki’s organs & this bacteria was causing an extreme spike in glucose levels. They suspected the clostridium bacteria was spreading, causing extreme symptoms & killing Touki. 💔 We had a special blood test performed & shipped to a cutting-edge exotic veterinarian in Ohio & sadly, the results came back positive with antibodies. The vet specialist suspected Ganglioneuritis, which would possibly explain Touki’s neuropathy & paresis (a condition of muscular weakness caused by nerve damage or disease; partial paralysis).
With all these symptoms, Touki required several medications all around the clock for several weeks! He’s been on a powerful oral antibiotic & insulin injections (every 12 hours), periodic gavage (tube feeding; every 3 hours), subcutaneous injection fluids (daily) & an anti-inflammatory injection (every 3 days). 😵💫😩
As terrible as this sounds, the trials of medication & intensive care support saved his life & helped him feel better! It took a collaboration of 5 exotic veterinarians to work with us diligently to receive the information & appropriate medicine to intervene this awful predicament. 😫😩
We are still investigating if there are any potential underlying causes apart from this detrimental bacteria. Even though we suspect the bacteria due to the spoilage of food in Touki’s gut, there’s several other possibilities this bacteria can be linked to. For instance, there’s a link between Hemochromotosis (iron storage disease - ISD) and Clostridium bacteria. Clostridium is a very difficult bacteria to get rid of. It can humans.
ISD is known to plague toucans in captivity & cause the organs to shut down & ultimately succumb to death - if left undiagnosed & untreated. It is a very common disease that can attack healthy toucans from out of nowhere & is the leading cause of their demise but we’re learning it can be managed if caught early enough.
We are doing our diligence & investigating every thing in order to rule out all other potential possibilities, in the most appropriate steps. Over the past couple weeks, we performed several more barium dye x-rays & finally a CT scan. Touki’s intestines were distended & he had megacolon. (This is also life threatening condition in itself). 💔
In the CT report, possible atherosclerosis with systemic hypertension was discovered. (Atherosclerosis is a build up of cholesterol plaque in the walls of arteries causing obstruction of blood flow). The scan images also revealed liver & kidney , bile duct distension in the right liver & they were unable to see the commissure of the pancreas. The Dr.’s concern is Atherosclerosis, Hemochromotosis (ISD) & gross pancreatic pathology / Tumor.
Our choices were to either treat for all the suspected above mentioned without further confirmatory diagnostics OR to perform a surgical liver & pancreatic biopsy for a definitive prognosis.
We believe getting a definitive diagnostic will allow us to design the best treatment protocol for Touki, avoiding over medicating him unnecessarily. So a biopsy surgery would be the next best step. ☹️ We absolutely hate to prop Touki up on so many medications but ultimately we hate to see him suffer. Besides if the Dr. were to see a tumor, he said he would remove it simultaneously, as he retrieved the biopsies. A lot of horrifying symptoms but we must keep the faith. 🙏🏼
We decided to go forward with the biopsy & had it performed as soon as possible. Touki did really well. He is still on a medication schedule to help support & manage symptoms. Now we are awaiting for those results from an expert pathologist in Washington state. 🙏🏼
We are continue to pray that Touki will fully heal & recover & that he is free from all disease. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Let it be God’s Will, that he will live out a long, fulfilling and thriving life without any continued medications. We believe & stand for a quality of life; without suffering. This goes for Touki & all of our birds at our sanctuary.
Thank you so much for all of your support - from prayers, kind words, fan mail, gifts & financial donations. We understand if you are in financial hardships & cannot donate. Your encouragement & moral support is just as impactful. The outpouring of love & support from this faithful community has truly made a world of a difference for us.💞
Much love & blessings from Touki, both his hu-moms Janelle, Arielle and the rest of the flock!! 🙏🏼❤️🩹
