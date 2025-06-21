Help Brandon Fight Through This Plot Twist

This past week, my brother Brandon was in a serious accident that completely shattered his left forearm and hand. Multiple breaks, detached tendons— the works. He’s already had two surgeries, with many more ahead as doctors work to repair the damage and restore as much mobility as possible.





While he’s on medical leave, he’s beginning what we’re calling his marathon of recovery—a long road filled with rehab, healing, and, of course, medical bills and everyday expenses that don’t take a break just because you are injured.





Brandon is a son, a father, a brother, a friend, a coworker… and hands down the toughest guy we know.





He’s the kind of man who works hard, keeps the faith, and never meets a stranger. Brandon has a way of making people feel at home within minutes of meeting him. He tells it like it is— direct and unfiltered—and you either love it or you really love it. 😁





The miracles we have witnessed are many and ongoing. After his accident, I told him he’s like a cat with nine lives. His response?

“You can’t get rid of me.”

And he meant it.

That’s just who he is—sarcastic, strong, tough as nails, and still cracking jokes while in a hospital bed.





We know he has a long journey ahead, but we also know he is not walking it alone. There is an army of angels, seen and unseen, supporting Brandon and those who love him. If you feel moved to donate, please know that any amount is received with immense gratitude. Your support will ease the financial burden as Brandon focuses on healing.





And if you are able to share this page, that’s just as valuable. The more who see it, the more love and strength we can surround him with.





From the bottom of our hearts—thank you. 💙