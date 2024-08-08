Treatment Support

Dear Reader,



My name is Katori, but I prefer to go by Tori. I would like to take a moment to share my journey with you.

In December 2015, I was diagnosed with Li-Fraumini Syndrome, a hereditary BRCA cancer gene. While I did not have cancer at that time, I underwent a series of annual tests, including blood work, scans, biopsies, and surgeries. Ultimately, I opted for preventative surgery, which involved a double mastectomy. Unfortunately, in October 2021, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, leading to surgery and chemotherapy throughout 2022 and 2023. I am grateful to share that my breast cancer is currently in remission.

However, in March 2024, I was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, which is being treated with a topical antibiotic cream.

On July 16, 2024, I received another diagnosis—pancreatic cancer. I am eager to explore alternative treatment options that prioritize longevity and a healthy quality of life. Unfortunately, my insurance doesn’t cover the entire treatment.

As I continue to navigate this challenging journey, I am reaching out for support. ANY contribution, no matter the amount, would be immensely appreciated and would help me in my fight against cancer.



Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support means the world to me.

Also if it’s more convenient for you I have included my cashapp and Zelle $katoribelcher/zelle 3135755745.



Warm regards,



Katori (Tori)

#toristrong #cancersucks #igotshittodo #lfs