Treatment Support

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $7,840
Campaign funds will be received by Katori Belcher
Dear Reader,
My name is Katori, but I prefer to go by Tori. I would like to take a moment to share my journey with you.
In December 2015, I was diagnosed with Li-Fraumini Syndrome, a hereditary BRCA cancer gene. While I did not have cancer at that time, I underwent a series of annual tests, including blood work, scans, biopsies, and surgeries. Ultimately, I opted for preventative surgery, which involved a double mastectomy. Unfortunately, in October 2021, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, leading to surgery and chemotherapy throughout 2022 and 2023. I am grateful to share that my breast cancer is currently in remission.
However, in March 2024, I was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, which is being treated with a topical antibiotic cream.
On July 16, 2024, I received another diagnosis—pancreatic cancer. I am eager to explore alternative treatment options that prioritize longevity and a healthy quality of life. Unfortunately, my insurance doesn’t cover the entire treatment.
As I continue to navigate this challenging journey, I am reaching out for support. ANY contribution, no matter the amount, would be immensely appreciated and would help me in my fight against cancer.
Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support means the world to me.
Also if it’s more convenient for you I have included my cashapp and Zelle $katoribelcher/zelle 3135755745.
Warm regards,
Katori (Tori)
#toristrong #cancersucks #igotshittodo #lfs
Praying for your strength and healing!
My prayers are with you Tori! Still beautiful as always!! No matter the storm, I pray you never lose your personality and faith!! As you always bring laughter and light! Love you girl
I am praying for your recovery. God bless you!
Stay Strong
Keeping you in my prayers
Sending God’s healing your way!
Praying for you and wishing God grant your hearts desires. Love Pat
Tori praying for you daily. You got this. And you have family and friends that standing behind you. Love you girl! #ToriStrong
Continued love and prayers for a speedy and healthy recovery. May God cover you in His blood for complete healing.
Praying for strength, peace and healing u got this , much love.
Praying for you! Your are definitely a phenomenal woman 💜❤💯
Praying for healing love u !!! you got this i. Jesus name Amen
Praying God's healing upon you in the name of Jesus!
Prayers
I know every little bit helps. I am just trying to do all I can to help. I love you ma. You got this!
Sending Love,Light and Healing❤️
Donation from a friend of a friend
