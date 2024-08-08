Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $7,840

Campaign created by Katori Belcher

Campaign funds will be received by Katori Belcher

Treatment Support

Dear Reader,

My name is Katori, but I prefer to go by Tori. I would like to take a moment to share my journey with you.

In December 2015, I was diagnosed with Li-Fraumini Syndrome, a hereditary BRCA cancer gene. While I did not have cancer at that time, I underwent a series of annual tests, including blood work, scans, biopsies, and surgeries. Ultimately, I opted for preventative surgery, which involved a double mastectomy. Unfortunately, in October 2021, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, leading to surgery and chemotherapy throughout 2022 and 2023. I am grateful to share that my breast cancer is currently in remission.

However, in March 2024, I was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, which is being treated with a topical antibiotic cream. 

On July 16, 2024, I received another diagnosis—pancreatic cancer. I am eager to explore alternative treatment options that prioritize longevity and a healthy quality of life. Unfortunately, my insurance doesn’t cover the entire treatment.

As I continue to navigate this challenging journey, I am reaching out for support. ANY contribution, no matter the amount, would be immensely appreciated and would help me in my fight against cancer.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support means the world to me.

Also if it’s more convenient for you I have included my cashapp and Zelle $katoribelcher/zelle 3135755745.

Warm regards,

Katori (Tori)

#toristrong #cancersucks #igotshittodo #lfs

Recent Donations
Shanitra Cousins
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your strength and healing!

Tia Rogers
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

My prayers are with you Tori! Still beautiful as always!! No matter the storm, I pray you never lose your personality and faith!! As you always bring laughter and light! Love you girl

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I am praying for your recovery. God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Charell Mahone
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Stay Strong

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Keeping you in my prayers

Racheal Allen
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending God’s healing your way!

Patricia Hutchins Jackson
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you and wishing God grant your hearts desires. Love Pat

Heather Bee
$ 120.00 USD
4 months ago

Tori praying for you daily. You got this. And you have family and friends that standing behind you. Love you girl! #ToriStrong

Markeah Ames
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Neko
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Continued love and prayers for a speedy and healthy recovery. May God cover you in His blood for complete healing.

Andrea
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for strength, peace and healing u got this , much love.

Glenda Stanley
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you! Your are definitely a phenomenal woman 💜❤💯

Towanda
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for healing love u !!! you got this i. Jesus name Amen

Belsheda
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying God's healing upon you in the name of Jesus!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers

Your Son -NAS
$ 450.00 USD
4 months ago

I know every little bit helps. I am just trying to do all I can to help. I love you ma. You got this!

Rose F
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending Love,Light and Healing❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Donation from a friend of a friend

Alexandra Taylor
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

