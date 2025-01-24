Help Fund Torin & Lyra’s Mission Trip

Last summer I (Torin) went on my first mission trip with Mission Serve to Knoxville, TN. Serving others through physical labor as well as spreading the Good News of Christ was a life changing experience for me. This summer I am joined by my sister for her first mission trip.

From June 15-21 our youth group will partnering with Mission Serve to provide physical labor for construction aid to help local families in need. In working on construction projects, our team will engage in evangelistic opportunities to share the gospel of Jesus Christ. Our aid will primarily be replacing roofs and building ramps on houses in the local community of Charlotte, NC.

As we meet the physical needs of the community, our main goal is to meet individual spiritual needs by sharing the incredible hope and salvation that is found only in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!

Thank you for your support, we’re excited for this opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus!