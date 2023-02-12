Torah Bible Codes Search Software and Development

TorahBibleCodes: Equidistant Letter Sequences (ELS) Search Software Research and Development

Our Mission:

1.) To Create and Develop FREE Open-Source Python TorahBibleCodes Search and Research Software that is freely accessible to all.

2.) To Faithfully Implement the Pure Mathematical Algorithms of Professor Eliyahu Rips in Free, Open-Source Python.

3.) To Freely Share Open-Source Research and Data for Shared Research, Discoveries, and Advancements.



HOMEPAGE URL: https://TorahBibleCodes.com

https://www.TorahBibleCodes.com

GITHUB: @TorahBibleCodes https://github.com/torahbiblecodes

SOFTWARE REPO (INCLUDES USER-GUIDE PDF): @TorahBibleCodes https://github.com/torahbiblecodes/torahbiblecodes

ACADEMIA 2024 (PDF USER GUIDE): https://www.academia.edu/125087434

READ THE DOCS (NOT YET UPDATED FOR VERSION 0.2): @TorahBibleCodes https://torahbiblecodes-sphinx.readthedocs.io/en/latest/index.html

ACADEMIA 2023 (WHITE PAPER - PROOF OF CONCEPT): https://www.academia.edu/104334275

STACKOVERFLOW: @TorahBibleCodes https://stackoverflow.com/users/8911652/torahbiblecodes

X: @TorahBibleCodes https://x.com/TorahBibleCodes

YOUTUBE: @TorahBibleCodes https://www.youtube.com/@TorahBibleCodes

YOUTUBE: @TorahBibleCodes https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNsvtMx4JJRpNzzPq57HCqg

GIVESENDGO: @TorahBibleCodes https://www.givesendgo.com/torahbiblecodes













