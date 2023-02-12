Torah Bible Codes Search Software and Development

Torah Bible Codes Search Software and Development

TorahBibleCodes: Equidistant Letter Sequences (ELS) Search Software Research and Development

Our Mission:

1.) To Create and Develop FREE Open-Source Python TorahBibleCodes Search and Research Software that is freely accessible to all.

2.) To Faithfully Implement the Pure Mathematical Algorithms of Professor Eliyahu Rips in Free, Open-Source Python.

3.) To Freely Share Open-Source Research and Data for Shared Research, Discoveries, and Advancements.

HOMEPAGE URL: https://TorahBibleCodes.com

https://www.TorahBibleCodes.com

GITHUB: @TorahBibleCodes https://github.com/torahbiblecodes

SOFTWARE REPO (INCLUDES USER-GUIDE PDF): @TorahBibleCodes https://github.com/torahbiblecodes/torahbiblecodes

ACADEMIA 2024 (PDF USER GUIDE): https://www.academia.edu/125087434

READ THE DOCS (NOT YET UPDATED FOR VERSION 0.2): @TorahBibleCodes https://torahbiblecodes-sphinx.readthedocs.io/en/latest/index.html

ACADEMIA 2023 (WHITE PAPER - PROOF OF CONCEPT): https://www.academia.edu/104334275

STACKOVERFLOW: @TorahBibleCodes https://stackoverflow.com/users/8911652/torahbiblecodes

X: @TorahBibleCodes https://x.com/TorahBibleCodes

YOUTUBE: @TorahBibleCodes https://www.youtube.com/@TorahBibleCodes

YOUTUBE: @TorahBibleCodes https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNsvtMx4JJRpNzzPq57HCqg

GIVESENDGO: @TorahBibleCodes https://www.givesendgo.com/torahbiblecodes




Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Thank you

Anonymous Giver
$ 42.00 USD
9 months ago

תודה

Anonymous Giver
$ 52.00 USD
10 months ago

It’s a Blessing

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
11 months ago

Es un software fabuloso, que cumple con su objetivo de buscar textos ocultos en los originales de la biblia Hebraica. Felicitaciones al desarrollador por su arduo trabajo. Siga adelante con la investigaciòn.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

The Letter of this month of Nissan is HeY, which equal 5 def generate_eis(text,skip): result ="" for i in range(0, (text), skip): result += text[i] return result hebrew_bible_text="..."# insert the Hebrew Bible text here skip = 4 # set the skip value els = generate_els(hebrew_bible_text, skip) print(els) May the Eternal HaShem bless this project Amen v Amen.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Hi! Thank you and GOD bless you for your help! Python Developers are welcome to contribute to expand + develop new open-source components. cf. GitHub." By Daniel Azariah

Updates

November 8th, 2024

27 / SEPTEMBER / 2024

SOFTWARE UPDATE: NOW AVAILABLE SOFTWARE UPDATE VERSION 0.2

1. Choice of Codices (i.e. Collections of Manuscripts): A. Koren; B. Leningrad; C. Miqra According to Masorah (MAM) - based on the Aleppo Codex.

2. Possibility to search several texts as one complete book (as they were in antiquity): A. Samuel; B. Kings; C. Ezra-Nehemiah; D. Chronicles.

3. Multiple Batch ELSs Searches via simple EXCEL / CSV user-input file with UNLIMITED ELS SEARCH TERMS.

4. Individual CSV Data File for each ELS term with all word positions, letter positions, and verses where the ELS is found.

5. Search Progress Bar with count of search terms, measurement of search time per search term, as well as estimation of total search time.

6. Custom Skip Distances (d) according to User Input.

7. Spaces in ELS Search Terms are elegantly handled by the program: Search for Longer, Multiple-Word Names and Phrases.

8. Letter Statistics for every text for every search.

TORAH BIBLE CODES SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT UPDATE: COMING SOON: SOFTWARE UPDATE

June 3rd, 2024

03 / JUNE / 2024

TORAH BIBLE CODES SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT UPDATE: COMING SOON: SOFTWARE UPDATE 

TorahBibleCodes: Free, Open-Source Python Equidistant Letter Sequences (ELS) Hebrew Bible Search Software

July 16th, 2023

16 / JULY / 2023

DEVELOPMENT UPDATE:

POC (BETA) WORKING: TorahBibleCodes: Free, Open-Source Python Equidistant Letter Sequences (ELS) Hebrew Bible Search Software

ACADEMIC WHITE PAPER EXPLAINING HOW TORAH BIBLE CODES SOFTWARE WORKS: https://www.academia.edu/104334275

Update TorahBibleCodes: Free, Open-Source Python Equidistant Letter Sequences (ELS) Hebrew Bible Search Software Image
TorahBibleCodes - Update of GitHub; New YouTube Channel

April 11th, 2023

Hi,Thank you all for your continued support:Major Update of TorahBibleCodes GitHub Repo on 11 April 2023:https://github.com/TorahBibleCodes/TorahBibleCodesNewly-launched YouTube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@TorahBibleCodesGIVE SEND GO:GIVESENDGO: @TorahBibleCodes https://www.givesendgo.com/torahbiblecodesThank you very much, and GOD bless you.TorahBibleCodes.com

