Torah Bible Codes Search Software and Development

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $164
TorahBibleCodes: Equidistant Letter Sequences (ELS) Search Software Research and Development
Our Mission:
1.) To Create and Develop FREE Open-Source Python TorahBibleCodes Search and Research Software that is freely accessible to all.
2.) To Faithfully Implement the Pure Mathematical Algorithms of Professor Eliyahu Rips in Free, Open-Source Python.
3.) To Freely Share Open-Source Research and Data for Shared Research, Discoveries, and Advancements.
HOMEPAGE URL: https://TorahBibleCodes.com
https://www.TorahBibleCodes.com
GITHUB: @TorahBibleCodes https://github.com/torahbiblecodes
SOFTWARE REPO (INCLUDES USER-GUIDE PDF): @TorahBibleCodes https://github.com/torahbiblecodes/torahbiblecodes
ACADEMIA 2024 (PDF USER GUIDE): https://www.academia.edu/125087434
READ THE DOCS (NOT YET UPDATED FOR VERSION 0.2): @TorahBibleCodes https://torahbiblecodes-sphinx.readthedocs.io/en/latest/index.html
ACADEMIA 2023 (WHITE PAPER - PROOF OF CONCEPT): https://www.academia.edu/104334275
STACKOVERFLOW: @TorahBibleCodes https://stackoverflow.com/users/8911652/torahbiblecodes
X: @TorahBibleCodes https://x.com/TorahBibleCodes
YOUTUBE: @TorahBibleCodes https://www.youtube.com/@TorahBibleCodes
YOUTUBE: @TorahBibleCodes https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNsvtMx4JJRpNzzPq57HCqg
GIVESENDGO: @TorahBibleCodes https://www.givesendgo.com/torahbiblecodes
Thank you
תודה
It’s a Blessing
Es un software fabuloso, que cumple con su objetivo de buscar textos ocultos en los originales de la biblia Hebraica. Felicitaciones al desarrollador por su arduo trabajo. Siga adelante con la investigaciòn.
The Letter of this month of Nissan is HeY, which equal 5 def generate_eis(text,skip): result ="" for i in range(0, (text), skip): result += text[i] return result hebrew_bible_text="..."# insert the Hebrew Bible text here skip = 4 # set the skip value els = generate_els(hebrew_bible_text, skip) print(els) May the Eternal HaShem bless this project Amen v Amen.
"Hi! Thank you and GOD bless you for your help! Python Developers are welcome to contribute to expand + develop new open-source components. cf. GitHub." By Daniel Azariah
November 8th, 2024
27 / SEPTEMBER / 2024
SOFTWARE UPDATE: NOW AVAILABLE SOFTWARE UPDATE VERSION 0.2
1. Choice of Codices (i.e. Collections of Manuscripts): A. Koren; B. Leningrad; C. Miqra According to Masorah (MAM) - based on the Aleppo Codex.
2. Possibility to search several texts as one complete book (as they were in antiquity): A. Samuel; B. Kings; C. Ezra-Nehemiah; D. Chronicles.
3. Multiple Batch ELSs Searches via simple EXCEL / CSV user-input file with UNLIMITED ELS SEARCH TERMS.
4. Individual CSV Data File for each ELS term with all word positions, letter positions, and verses where the ELS is found.
5. Search Progress Bar with count of search terms, measurement of search time per search term, as well as estimation of total search time.
6. Custom Skip Distances (d) according to User Input.
7. Spaces in ELS Search Terms are elegantly handled by the program: Search for Longer, Multiple-Word Names and Phrases.
8. Letter Statistics for every text for every search.
FREE SOFTWARE DOWNLOAD:
https://github.com/TorahBibleCodes/TorahBibleCodes
Please support our efforts if you can by donating via GIVESENDGO:
https://www.givesendgo.com/torahbiblecodes
OR via BITCOIN (BTC) to the following addresses:
bc1qzws4zjgzf4wll2mtztsavmyvkg72fnajfff8r7
June 3rd, 2024
03 / JUNE / 2024
TORAH BIBLE CODES SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT UPDATE: COMING SOON: SOFTWARE UPDATE
FREE SOFTWARE DOWNLOAD:
https://github.com/TorahBibleCodes/TorahBibleCodes
Please support our efforts if you can by donating via GIVESENDGO:
https://www.givesendgo.com/torahbiblecodes
OR via BITCOIN (BTC) to the following addresses:
bc1qzws4zjgzf4wll2mtztsavmyvkg72fnajfff8r7
July 16th, 2023
16 / JULY / 2023
DEVELOPMENT UPDATE:
POC (BETA) WORKING: TorahBibleCodes: Free, Open-Source Python Equidistant Letter Sequences (ELS) Hebrew Bible Search Software
ACADEMIC WHITE PAPER EXPLAINING HOW TORAH BIBLE CODES SOFTWARE WORKS: https://www.academia.edu/104334275
April 11th, 2023
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.