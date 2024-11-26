Support Tonya's Cancer Battle

Tonya Hodson's battle with aggressive Stage 4 Breast Cancer with bone metastases to her spine, ribs and hips began in January of 2020. By God's amazing grace and mercy, Tonya is defying the odds, and is soon approaching 5 years on this journey - feeling well and looking wonderful.

God has blessed these years with opportunities to celebrate many events which seemed uncertain with the shocking diagnosis five years ago - 5 birthdays with family, 5 Christmases and Thanksgivings, celebrating 26 years of marriage this past summer, two of our children's high school graduations, taking one of our sons to his first day of college, the weddings of two of our beautiful daughters, and the joy of becoming 'Nonna' to our first grandchild! God is so good and gracious!

The battle has been exhausting at times, as well as financially devastating - as we have already spent well over $200,000 'out of pocket' for cancer hospital treatments, home treatments, prescription medications, supplements ... across the past five years, as we have been doing all that we know to do in order to try to keep Tonya on the winning side of this battle. For the first three years after her initial treatments, Tonya's scans amazingly showed 'no evidence of active disease', but two years ago the cancer began to return to her spine and hips, and has been slowly but steadily increasing since - while undergoing both conventional and alternative treatments and therapies. On a positive note, the cancer has not spread to other organs or areas beyond where it was originally detected, yet today, the bones of Tonya's entire spine and hips are saturated with cancer activity and damage - with the bones now appearing like 'Swiss cheese' on her scans. Tonya's cancer journey has reached a precipice, and we are fighting to not go over the edge of this cliff.

At the direction of her oncologists, Tonya has recently changed treatment protocols, and we are trying to hit this cancer from as many directions as possible in hopes of 'pushing it back', as we are praying for healing. This Sunday, December 1st, Tonya will be traveling to a cancer hospital for 8 days to receive a series of treatments which are labeled 'clinical trials' that have shown very impressive results for many. We have been blessed with so much love, support, and encouragement over these five years, but as of today we are $13,000 short of being able to fully cover the expense for these possibly 'life-saving' treatments. If you desire and are able to help Tonya to continue in this fight, we welcome both your prayers as well as your financial support.

You can donate here through GiveSendGo, or personal checks can be made out to East Christian Church, earmarked for 'Tonya Hodson' and mailed to:

East Christian Church

PO Box 156

Markleville, IN 46056

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this! Please share with others. We treasure your prayers, care and support!!!!