Advance the Gospel

I've been printing Gospel tracts and giving them away free of charge since 2011. By God's grace, they are very popular, and many people choose to give these out. I've never asked anyone to pay for these because the Gospel should be given away freely. I will continue to give my tracts to anyone who asks for them without charge. I think I've given away approximately 200,000 tracts so far (either giving them strangers on the street myself, or in bulk to Christians who want to give them out). If the Lord moves you to support the production and distribution of these tracts, please leave a donation as the Lord leads.

Also, in the year 2026, I will be retiring and beginning the last phase of my life. I will live in youth hostels, traveling all over the world to spread the Gospel. I do not plan to live in a home for the rest of my life. I will be traveling on mission till the Lord calls me to my real home. If you wish to support this endeavor, and the Lord puts it on your heart, I would be honored if you supported me on the last leg of my earthly sojourn.

Now the Lord had said to Abram: “Get out of your country, From your family And from your father’s house, To a land that I will show you. ~ Genesis 12:1

Thank you,

Tony

http://www.doesgodexist.guru