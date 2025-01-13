Tony Ramos Brain Cancer Battle

Tony was at work out of state as a locomotive engineer and on October 27 he began feeling anxious, shortly after he began having a seizure. He was taken to the local, small er where they found a tumor. He was lifeflighted to UW Madison where it was discovered he had a glioma. He just underwent a craniotomy November 21. He has SMA (right sided weakness)and speech issues. They had to remove a part of his brain and were only able to get 95% of the tumor out. We do know it is Glioblastoma, wildtype, unmethylated. He began oral chemo and radiation treatments January 6. He will have 6 weeks SOC, followed then by 5 more months of 5 days of oral chemo and 23 off.

He was the wage earner in our family and unfortunately we do not have much put aside nor do we have a lot tucked away for our retirement. He spent his first 7 years working for the US Air Force, he loves being a veteran. He then spent the next 20 years working for the railroad while supporting his family of three adult children, one grandchild who lives with us, and his wife of 30 years. One of our children is serving in the US Army and is unable to be home to help at this time. Our oldest son has mental and learning disabilities. Our other adult child is independent but resides a distance away but assists every-time she can.

Tony is upset that he cannot provide for his family. Tony is not able to return to work due to the seizure and craniotomy. I am unable to work as I am now his full time caregiver and driver for all of his appointments this cancer is TERMINAL.

Our current hospital care has us driving to Rochester MN and La Crosse for his daily treatments. His future care will involve a few trips to UW Madison. Fuel costs, vehicle maintenance, medical equipment, prescriptions, and just day to day living expenses are not covered by railroad sickness benefits.

After SOC is done we will be looking for another clinical trial for him, so funds will be used for those trials medical expenses, hotels, and travel costs for those trials.

This is a major life changing event that we were not prepared for as it blindsided us. Tony thought his job insurance included short term and long term disability but sadly it did not This confusion was most likely caused from his brain tumor.

The doctors have told us when his 30 days of SOC treatment is over we need to start taking trips to what he wants to see and do. There is NO cure for glioblastoma, treatments can sometimes delay the inevitable, but he will never be cured.

We are running on our faith and prayers God is good, He knows what tomorrow holds, He will provide, and He is the same yesterday, today, and tomorrow.



