Thomas McClay's Funeral Expenses

 USD $15,000

 USD $7,065

Campaign created by Ciara McClay

Thomas and Giselaine have been married for almost forty years and have raised seven children and now have been blessed with twenty-five beautiful grandchildren. Over the past forty years, Tom has been a loving husband and a nurturing father and grandfather. He has worked tirelessly to provide not only a stable life for his wife and children, but one filled with faith, joy and love. He particularly enjoyed sharing his passion of soccer with his children by spending endless hours coaching and teaching them. Tom has been the perfect example of a Godly father to his family, always striving to express the importance of a deep love of our Faith and obedience to Gods Will. 


In October of 2023, Tom was diagnosed with non small cell lung cancer. It has been a long difficult road, since then he has undergone seven bronchoscopies, battled with pneumonia and several blood clots in his leg resulting in multiple lengthy stays in the hospital. Tom received radiation treatment in January along with one round of chemo and it appeared that the cancer responded well to that. Recently however, the cancer is growing at a rapid rate and his oncologist recommends chemotherapy. He received the first round of chemo on 04/23/24 and is scheduled to receive another round in three weeks. However, due to the aggressive state of the cancer, his overall health has declined and his family is worried that the chemo is only going to further decrease his overall health. 


Upon researching alternative methods of treatment, we have found a wonderful cancer clinic in Arizona. However, with the great success rate of these doctors and the alternative treatments they provide, the cost proves to be significant. Through this battle, Tom has been a wonderful example of faith through it all. He has put his trust in God in this time of need. First and foremost we are requesting prayers for Tom's strength and healing as he endures these many trials, but also any financial support would be a great blessing in this time of need. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jennifer Quesnel
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. May you find comfort from the love and support of many family and friends. ❤️🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

We are holding you in our thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for you all!

Matthew and Ashley
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Stephanie Buck
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
8 months ago

We are keeping you all in our prayers

Charlotte Paul Judge
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

As I shared with your daughter, I will never forgot the way you coached and encouraged us in soccer. It was such a big part of all the important lessons I’ve learned and how I’ve grown. Thank you for giving the gift of teaching and mentoring. Sending your family lots of love and warmth.

Leigh Cunningham
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Kimberly Catchapaw
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers and love

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Thinking about you.

Gerhard and Meg Meyer
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for you and the family.

Chuck Huizenga
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Best wishes and prayers be with you Tom!

Denis Sally Mailloux
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

Our prayers for a speedy recovery

Anonymous Giver
$ 1500.00 USD
8 months ago

Updates

Update #1

October 16th, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas McClay on October 13th, 2024. We want to thank everyone for their donations and especially prayers. Funds from here on will be used for memorial costs and his wife’s finances as she navigates this very difficult time. We are very grateful for everyone’s support and more than anything are asking for prayers for our amazing father.

