Thomas McClay’s Funeral Expenses

Thomas and Giselaine have been married for almost forty years and have raised seven children and now have been blessed with twenty-five beautiful grandchildren. Over the past forty years, Tom has been a loving husband and a nurturing father and grandfather. He has worked tirelessly to provide not only a stable life for his wife and children, but one filled with faith, joy and love. He particularly enjoyed sharing his passion of soccer with his children by spending endless hours coaching and teaching them. Tom has been the perfect example of a Godly father to his family, always striving to express the importance of a deep love of our Faith and obedience to Gods Will.





In October of 2023, Tom was diagnosed with non small cell lung cancer. It has been a long difficult road, since then he has undergone seven bronchoscopies, battled with pneumonia and several blood clots in his leg resulting in multiple lengthy stays in the hospital. Tom received radiation treatment in January along with one round of chemo and it appeared that the cancer responded well to that. Recently however, the cancer is growing at a rapid rate and his oncologist recommends chemotherapy. He received the first round of chemo on 04/23/24 and is scheduled to receive another round in three weeks. However, due to the aggressive state of the cancer, his overall health has declined and his family is worried that the chemo is only going to further decrease his overall health.





Upon researching alternative methods of treatment, we have found a wonderful cancer clinic in Arizona. However, with the great success rate of these doctors and the alternative treatments they provide, the cost proves to be significant. Through this battle, Tom has been a wonderful example of faith through it all. He has put his trust in God in this time of need. First and foremost we are requesting prayers for Tom's strength and healing as he endures these many trials, but also any financial support would be a great blessing in this time of need.